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PSG expect to be without two of their most important players until the end of the season. The winter transfer market may now hold greater appeal for the Parisians.

Moments earlier, Desire Doue had celebrated putting Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 ahead in their 3-2 win away to Nice early on Saturday evening. By the 39th minute, none of that mattered.

Then, in a desperately unfortunate incident, Doue twisted his knee without any contact from an opponent and cried out in pain . Team-mates urgently waved the medical staff over. It was clear Doue had suffered a serious injury. The following day brought painful confirmation for the 21-year-old and PSG: Almost a month to the day after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffered the same injury in October , Doue had also torn his ACL .

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"Stay strong, brother," Kvaratskhelia wrote to Doue on his Instagram story shortly after the devastating diagnosis, which now links the two superstars, became known. "We'll get through this, be back on the pitch together soon, laughing and doing what we love most. We're all by your side."

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PSG face months without two pillars of their Champions League triumphs

Paris now expect to be without two pillars of their hugely successful past two seasons, and their two consecutive Champions League triumphs, for the rest of this campaign. Only Kvaratskhelia retains any hope of returning for the closing stages at the end of May.

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How will PSG respond to losing two of coach Luis Enrique's most important players, both central to the French champions' attacking threat, for months? Will the Parisians, known for spending freely, use the coming winter transfer window to strengthen their attack?

PSG already have alternatives in their squad. Ousmane Dembele is the only fit member of Paris' feared front three, though injuries have frequently troubled the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner. His thigh has bothered him again recently, and Dembele has started just five times this season.

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With Kvaratskhelia and Doue out, PSG need Dembele to get his physical problems under control. His fellow attackers must also shoulder more responsibility.

What options do PSG have within their squad?

High-quality options remain, even after last summer's overhaul reshaped the squad. In hindsight, letting Bradley Barcola leave for Liverpool looks particularly unfortunate for the Parisians. The France international would be a guaranteed starter now, the role he had wanted if he stayed in Paris. Instead, after often finding himself behind Dembele, Doue and Kvaratskhelia in the biggest matches, Barcola sought a new challenge at Liverpool.

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Three more attacking players left the French capital last summer: Goncalo Ramos for Milan, academy product Ibrahim Mbaye for Aston Villa and Kang-in Lee for Atletico Madrid. PSG received almost €290 million for the departing forwards. They reinvested just under half of that sum, spending most of it on replacements for Barcola and the others.

For the wide positions, PSG signed two exciting young players with plenty of potential: Mika Godts, 21, from Ajax for €45 million, and Maghnes Akliouche, 24, from Monaco for €50 million. Both have already made their mark, though Akliouche has shown more substance.

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The France international appears to have settled more easily into PSG's star-studded squad, producing some notable moments, especially in the Champions League. He scored a spectacular goal in the 4-2 win at Manchester City in October and provided two assists in the 6-0 victory at Villarreal in early November.

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Akliouche has shown signs he can fill in for Kvaratskhelia and Doue, at least from time to time. Godts, who often thrilled at Ajax, has yet to make the step up from the Eredivisie to what may currently be the best team in the world as convincingly as hoped. The Belgium international is still finding his feet at PSG. World Cup winner Ferran Torres, who arrived from Barcelona for €48.5 million, has also struggled to impress consistently at his new club.

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Several younger players could now get more playing time and chances to prove themselves. Senny Mayulu, 20, leads that group after catching the eye with four goals and two assists in his last five competitive matches. Another academy product, Quentin Ndjantou, 19, is waiting for his chance, as is 18-year-old Dro Fernandez, who moved from Barca to Paris at the start of the year.

Are PSG hoping for another Kvaratskhelia?

Even with those options, Enrique may want another attacking signing in January after such extraordinary injury misfortune. PSG have benefited from a winter deal before. Nearly two years ago, in January 2025, they brought Kvaratskhelia to Paris from Napoli for €80 million. In the months that followed, the Georgian became a decisive figure in their long-awaited first Champions League triumph.

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Kvaratskhelia is unlikely to help PSG pursue a third successive Champions League title. Could another exceptional talent arriving midway through the season do so instead? Junior Kroupi would probably cost a similar amount to Kvaratskhelia.

The AFC Bournemouth forward could be PSG's strongest winter transfer link after their dreadful month. Kroupi combines strong dribbling and an outstanding touch with a goal threat and exceptional pace. He is versatile, too. Although he usually plays as a centre-forward for Bournemouth, Kroupi can operate comfortably from the left wing.

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He played on the left recently for France, after the great Zinedine Zidane handed him his debut in a 3-1 defeat in Italy in mid-November. Three days later, Kroupi came off the bench for just under half an hour on the left against Turkey. He took his chance, scoring his first international goal in a 2-1 win.

Could Marco Rose lose Junior Kroupi?

The 20-year-old, who developed at Lorient before moving to Bournemouth in 2025, is in high demand. Several Premier League heavyweights are reportedly pursuing Kroupi, as are PSG and Barcelona. As The Athletic recently reported, the newly capped international would be more inclined to leave England, with Barca considered his dream destination.

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But can the financially troubled Catalans afford the fee for Kroupi, whose Bournemouth contract runs until 2030? PSG could step in, especially if they move this winter.

One successful German coach would not welcome that: Marco Rose, whose Bournemouth side have won nine consecutive competitive matches and climbed to fifth in the Premier League , wants to give Kroupi an increasingly prominent role. The gifted Frenchman missed the first two months of the season with a foot injury, and Rose has gradually eased him back in since late October.

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Kroupi could add a new dimension to Rose's already successful side. Losing him to PSG after their two star players suffered injuries would frustrate the Cherries.

Bournemouth can take some comfort from PSG's interest in other prominent attackers, with the Parisians apparently watching the Bundesliga closely. Spanish newspaper as names RB Leipzig's Antonio Nusa as one of PSG's leading candidates as they respond to the shock of two torn ACLs. Alongside Kroupi and the 21-year-old Norwegian, numerous other players are thought to be on Paris' potential shopping list. According to as, they include Gianluca Prestianni (Benfica), Estevao (Chelsea), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Ibrahim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen) and even Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz.