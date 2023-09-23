How will Mthethwa's exit impact Stellenbosch against Orlando Pirates in MTN8? Riveiro comments

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has played down suggestions that Stellenbosch will be weaker in midfield after Sibongiseni Mthethwa's exit.

Stellies play Pirates in MTN8 on Sunday

They recently lost Mthethwa to Chiefs

Riveiro comments on midfielder's exit

WHAT HAPPENED: Mthethwa, who has been a rock at Stellies, joined Kaizer Chiefs in the recently concluded transfer window.

He was part of the team that faced Pirates in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final whereby the Soweto giants claimed a 2-1 win.

Riveiro is anticipating a tough second-leg match at Orlando Stadium as he aims to help Bucs successfully defend their title.

WHAT HE SAID: "No, nothing is going to change for us," Riveiro told the media ahead of the Sunday assignment.

"We know Mthethwa and what he is capable of but for sure there is going to be somebody who is going to try to prove that they are on the same level to play in that position, to play for Stellenbosch and be the next Mthethwa.

"We all have replacements so they are going to play with 11 players and for us, in terms of approach, it's going to be the same."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The Sea Robbers have lost their last two games in all competitions and the Spaniard is keen to make amends.

"For us, we are coming from two defeats so if somebody is relaxed, he's in the wrong place. It doesn't matter who's coming on Sunday, it's about us more than ever.

"We need to turn the situation around, we need to show like I said what we did in the second half [against Mamelodi Sundowns], that the personality to say things are looking difficult but here we are, Sunday is gonna be the same.

"Things are looking difficult but here we are. We are gonna offer a good fight for sure," he concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates have been doing well in all competitions except for the Premier Soccer League where they have been inconsistent.

It will be vital for them to get a positive outcome if they are to get their confidence back, especially after back-to-back losses.

WHAT NEXT: Having gone 180 minutes without scoring, Bucs are desperate to bounce back to winning ways.