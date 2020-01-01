How will Absa exit affect PSL & South African football?

The league finds itself in a compromising position as it has to fill the big boots that will be left by the banking company ahead of the new season

Absa have confirmed that, at the end of the current PSL season, they will walk away from being the league's premier sponsor after 13 years.

The news was announced on Thursday, but while the news came as a shock to some, to others, it had been expected after the rumour started swirling in January that the banking group would soon walk away.

What surprised many is that Absa recently signed a new sponsorship deal with the ; a five-year contract which was sealed in August 2017 and only set to expire at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Now, the PSL has to find a suitable replacement to take over from Absa ahead of the new season.

Already, the league is under immense pressure to finish the current campaign due to the coronavirus outbreak, and Absa walking away during this time was the last thing they would have wanted.

The end of a golden era

Absa initially joined forces with the PSL 16 years ago for the 2004 edition of the Absa Cup. However, it was in 2007 when the banking company changed the whole complexion of South African football by pumping in R500 million to become their premier sponsors.

This, in addition to the SuperSport International's R1.6 billion broadcast deal signed in June 2007, made a transformative difference.

The deal saw Absa invest R100 million a year into the PSL for five years - increasing the prize money for the league winners to R10 million during the period of the contract.

In fact, Absa continued to do that for 12 consecutive years before increasing the stake to R15 million for the league winners at the start of the current season.

This was because the new deal signed in 2017 was worth more than R500 million as the PSL was getting at least R140 million every year from Absa.

It's worth mentioning that Absa's financial injection into South African football has made the PSL one of the most lucrative leagues on the African continent, and among the continent's finest in terms of competitiveness and attracting high-profile players from across the globe.

Financially, the PSL can now compete with some of the world's stronger leagues, thanks to Absa, without whose deep pockets, one cannot imagine where South African football would have been.

According to Absa, the decision to dump the PSL was purely based on the state of the economy the country finds itself in, and Songezo Zibi, Absa's head of communications, told Daily Maverick that the company felt it was almost impossible to continue being the league's title sponsors.

While the future is uncertain, Absa walks away as proud sponsors who changed the game and took the PSL to greater heights - and they certainly made one of the most respected and most valuable leagues in the globe.

The impact Absa's decision may have on football

The decision will certainly have a negative impact on how football is viewed in the country, especially so soon after the stakes were raised at the start of the season - the R15 million prize money for the eventual league winners.

Players and clubs are likely to suffer significantly as they may have to contend with monthly grants far below what they used to get in the last 13 years.

PSL clubs are receiving R2.5 million grants at the end of every month to help club bosses keep the football business afloat.

Added to that, considering the impact Covid-19 has had on almost every sector of the economy, keeping up with what Absa was giving the PSL may prove too difficult for whoever comes in to fill the void.

Absa themselves were already feeling the pinch because of the downgrade facing South Africa, with recession and predicted negative economic growth for the next couple of years to come.

Teams that aren't financially stable may be forced to trim their squads in order to afford their salaries - while the quality may also suffer because certain teams may opt to recruit players from the grassroots level rather than sign big-name stars they cannot afford.

This means South Africa could again see the dominance of teams with huge financial muscle such as , and over the coming years.

However, all that depends on who replaces Absa, how deep their pockets are, and what kind of commitment they can offer the league.

Suitable replacements

There is talk that Absa will not be lost to football altogether - meaning there's a chance that they may stick around and invest less money.

And already, several big companies such as Telkom, who already sponsor the league with almost R15 million a year since 2006, are reported to be in talks with the PSL to possibly take over from Absa.

However, it's unclear if they can be able to match what Absa was offering the PSL - more so because almost all South Africa's State-Owned Entities (SOEs) are struggling financially.

Supersport International, who own the broadcasting rights in the country, may well be in a position to step in and rescue South African football.

But as things stand, it's still very early to be 100 per cent sure as to which company is or will be interested in the opportunity to be associated with South Africa's elite league.