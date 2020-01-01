How Twitter reacted to Ntseki's Bafana Bafana squad
On Thursday, Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki announced his 23-man squad for the crucial 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome e Principe.
The back-to-back encounters are scheduled for the 27th at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg and on the 31st of the month at Estadio Nacional 12 de Julho in Sao Tome.
As usual, there were contrasting talking points from fans across the country who took to social media to share their views.
Itumeleng Khune and Thabo Matlaba's return to the setup divided opinion while many were left stunned by Bongani Zungu's omission.
George Maluleka, who incurred the wrath of many Kaizer Chiefs supporters following yesterday’s announcement he would leave the club at the end of the current season, was also among the notable surprises.
Here’s how Twitter reacted:
Bafana Bafana Squad for AFCON qualifiers against Sao Tome home and away:— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 12, 2020
Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Ronwen Williams (SSport Utd), Brendon Peterson (Bidvest Wits).
Midfielders: Andile Jali, Themba Zwane (Downs), George Maluleke, Lebogang Manyama (Chiefs), Dean Furman, Teboho Mokoena (SS), Lebogang Phiri (Guigamp), Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates), Percy Tau (Club Brugge), Thulani Serero (Al Jazira)— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 12, 2020
Strikers: Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg), Bradley Grobler (Supersport United), Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United).— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 12, 2020
Coach: Molefi Ntseki
The home game will be played on 27 or 28 March at FNB Stadium & the return leg 4 days later in Sao Tome
Shocked , Khune, Matlaba n Kutumela ahead of Ntuli n Madisha. Well he is the coach. We support https://t.co/3DbVsVjKwH— NkopheMp (@MpNkophe) March 12, 2020
Current mood knowing Khune is back 🦁.... Congrats our captain. We love you! Go back and reclaim your spot! pic.twitter.com/Le2vXc0r3c— Cellular 🍥 (@robzinterris) March 12, 2020
Calling bench warmers for national duty shows how useless we are as a nation and SAFA. Khune is not suppose to be there. he is not even warming the bench he has been off-play, he is full of dusty not rust. pic.twitter.com/7BNEiuxJ1F— Phila (@PhilaHumps) March 12, 2020
As a Goalkeeper myself I still prefer Khune over Akpeyi and over every South African Goalkeeper on goal Experience is more useful than doing gymnastics 🤸♂️ in goal and for the record Khune does both 🙌🙇♂️ pic.twitter.com/W4RPjfReDo— Sacarsm X-pert (@LunaSihle) March 12, 2020
South African football is a joke, selecting names instead of players that are currently on form. We appreciate everything that Khune has done but the guy is a senior citizen, lets give our young talented players a chance..@SAFA_net what happened to vision 2020 https://t.co/E47TPuVKnz— Raymond Mamonyane (@RaymondMamonya1) March 12, 2020
Me thinks we need to invest in proven goal scorers rather than ball jugglers - too many midfielders. Give Bongi Ntuli a chance or you wanna wait till he's old like Grobbler?? #bafanabafana #khune pic.twitter.com/a4gRuaxU6H— #Buganu (@DaddyMalambe) March 12, 2020
On the case of Zungu it was said that he is not fit because of his recent injury woes and the fact that his team is struggling was also mentioned so they felt he should sit out this one— Just_Prince14 ⚽⚽ (@PrinceSobayeni) March 12, 2020
I was shocked to hear that because hr has been playing 90 after 90 against PSG,Marseile etc pic.twitter.com/nJBJQOXn7s
Don’t say anything Zungu please😀😀😀,that wow is enough. pic.twitter.com/drmgtljDCH— Mahlatse Ratau (@MahlatseRatau2) March 12, 2020
I don't understand how Ben Motshwari was not selected for the squad, as for Zungu 💔... 🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/BSATXn8cPW— Durran_Durran (@thee_durran) March 12, 2020
Wow 😂— Bongani Zungu (@BonganiZungu08) March 12, 2020
They told us about vision 2022 for Bafana Bafana which should be including the likes of De Reuck,Motjeka Madisha,Vincent Pule and others who are still young but Molefi Ntseki with his wedding attired still still picks the likes of Khune,Shitolo,Matlaba and Seroro.This is bad... pic.twitter.com/sI3oTTneiT— Sundowns _Fanatic 🌟 💛 👆 (@Madumetja_SoLo) March 12, 2020
The whole Thabo Matlaba?— Pat (@PatSgubevu) March 12, 2020
We do not have a coach here pic.twitter.com/lYFL8WqgpL
Thabo Matlaba back in it #Bafana pic.twitter.com/zPN5zzGZnR— 𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝙁𝙞𝙨𝙝 (@MolemoMashigo) March 12, 2020
Matlaba? Are you kidding me?? pic.twitter.com/56lWg6qahP— mk (@Mk47_) March 12, 2020
Class last longer⚽️— S⚙️ndonzima (@Sondonzima4) March 12, 2020
Spain had Casillas, Italy had Buffon, German had Neuer. We have Khune 🥅 Bafana Bafana pic.twitter.com/ds6Z8gZNB4
Masandawana let’s send a BIG congratulations to our players for making the Bafana Bafana squad.👏— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 12, 2020
Andile Jali, Themba Zwane and Mosa Lebusa have all made the squad to face Sao Tome in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers, make us proud! 🇿🇦 👆
#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/0lrkcIbqGw