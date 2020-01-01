How Twitter reacted to Ntseki's Bafana Bafana squad

South Africa will take on Sao Tome e Principe in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month

On Thursday, Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki announced his 23-man squad for the crucial 2021 qualifier against Sao Tome e Principe.

The back-to-back encounters are scheduled for the 27th at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg and on the 31st of the month at Estadio Nacional 12 de Julho in Sao Tome.

As usual, there were contrasting talking points from fans across the country who took to social media to share their views.

Itumeleng Khune and Thabo Matlaba's return to the setup divided opinion while many were left stunned by Bongani Zungu's omission.

George Maluleka, who incurred the wrath of many supporters following yesterday’s announcement he would leave the club at the end of the current season, was also among the notable surprises.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Bafana Bafana Squad for AFCON qualifiers against Sao Tome home and away:

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Ronwen Williams (SSport Utd), Brendon Peterson (Bidvest Wits). — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 12, 2020

Midfielders: Andile Jali, Themba Zwane (Downs), George Maluleke, Lebogang Manyama (Chiefs), Dean Furman, Teboho Mokoena (SS), Lebogang Phiri (Guigamp), Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates), Percy Tau ( ), Thulani Serero (Al Jazira) — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 12, 2020

Strikers: Lebo Mothiba ( ), Bradley Grobler ( ), Thabiso Kutumela ( ).

Coach: Molefi Ntseki

The home game will be played on 27 or 28 March at FNB Stadium & the return leg 4 days later in Sao Tome — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 12, 2020

Shocked , Khune, Matlaba n Kutumela ahead of Ntuli n Madisha. Well he is the coach. We support https://t.co/3DbVsVjKwH — NkopheMp (@MpNkophe) March 12, 2020

Current mood knowing Khune is back 🦁.... Congrats our captain. We love you! Go back and reclaim your spot! pic.twitter.com/Le2vXc0r3c — Cellular 🍥 (@robzinterris) March 12, 2020

Calling bench warmers for national duty shows how useless we are as a nation and SAFA. Khune is not suppose to be there. he is not even warming the bench he has been off-play, he is full of dusty not rust. pic.twitter.com/7BNEiuxJ1F — Phila (@PhilaHumps) March 12, 2020

As a Goalkeeper myself I still prefer Khune over Akpeyi and over every South African Goalkeeper on goal Experience is more useful than doing gymnastics 🤸‍♂️ in goal and for the record Khune does both 🙌🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/W4RPjfReDo — Sacarsm X-pert (@LunaSihle) March 12, 2020

South African football is a joke, selecting names instead of players that are currently on form. We appreciate everything that Khune has done but the guy is a senior citizen, lets give our young talented players a chance..@SAFA_net what happened to vision 2020 https://t.co/E47TPuVKnz — Raymond Mamonyane (@RaymondMamonya1) March 12, 2020

Me thinks we need to invest in proven goal scorers rather than ball jugglers - too many midfielders. Give Bongi Ntuli a chance or you wanna wait till he's old like Grobbler?? #bafanabafana #khune pic.twitter.com/a4gRuaxU6H — #Buganu (@DaddyMalambe) March 12, 2020

On the case of Zungu it was said that he is not fit because of his recent injury woes and the fact that his team is struggling was also mentioned so they felt he should sit out this one



I was shocked to hear that because hr has been playing 90 after 90 against PSG,Marseile etc pic.twitter.com/nJBJQOXn7s — Just_Prince14 ⚽⚽ (@PrinceSobayeni) March 12, 2020

Don’t say anything Zungu please😀😀😀,that wow is enough. pic.twitter.com/drmgtljDCH — Mahlatse Ratau (@MahlatseRatau2) March 12, 2020

I don't understand how Ben Motshwari was not selected for the squad, as for Zungu 💔... 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/BSATXn8cPW — Durran_Durran (@thee_durran) March 12, 2020

Wow 😂 — Bongani Zungu (@BonganiZungu08) March 12, 2020

They told us about vision 2022 for Bafana Bafana which should be including the likes of De Reuck,Motjeka Madisha,Vincent Pule and others who are still young but Molefi Ntseki with his wedding attired still still picks the likes of Khune,Shitolo,Matlaba and Seroro.This is bad... pic.twitter.com/sI3oTTneiT — Sundowns _Fanatic 🌟 💛 👆 (@Madumetja_SoLo) March 12, 2020

The whole Thabo Matlaba?



We do not have a coach here pic.twitter.com/lYFL8WqgpL — Pat (@PatSgubevu) March 12, 2020

Class last longer⚽️

had Casillas, had Buffon, German had Neuer. We have Khune 🥅 Bafana Bafana pic.twitter.com/ds6Z8gZNB4 — S⚙️ndonzima (@Sondonzima4) March 12, 2020