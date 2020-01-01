South Africa

How Twitter reacted to Ntseki's Bafana Bafana squad

Comments()
Backpagepix
South Africa will take on Sao Tome e Principe in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month

On Thursday, Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki announced his 23-man squad for the crucial 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome e Principe.

The back-to-back encounters are scheduled for the 27th at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg and on the 31st of the month at Estadio Nacional 12 de Julho in Sao Tome.

As usual, there were contrasting talking points from fans across the country who took to social media to share their views. 

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Itumeleng Khune and Thabo Matlaba's return to the setup divided opinion while many were left stunned by Bongani Zungu's omission.

    George Maluleka, who incurred the wrath of many Kaizer Chiefs supporters following yesterday’s announcement he would leave the club at the end of the current season, was also among the notable surprises.

    Article continues below

    Here’s how Twitter reacted:

     

    Close