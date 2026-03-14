Juventus are still chasing a top‑four spot and head to Udinese this weekend, with the clash taking place at the Stadio Friuli.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Udinese vs Juventus as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Udinese vs Juventus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Udinese vs Juventus kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

Udinese vs Juventus kicks off on 14 Mar at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

Juventus have had a rough patch lately, dropping points in the league and bowing out of Europe and the Coppa Italia, but they finally found some rhythm last week. After a slow start against Pisa, they came alive in the second half, with Cambiaso, Thuram, Yildiz, and Boga all on the scoresheet in a comfortable win at the Allianz. Even so, they’re still sitting sixth, right in the thick of the battle for a Champions League spot.

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That race is tight. Como picked up a win, Roma slipped up, and those two face each other next, so Juve know a victory in Udine could push them up the table, at least for a day. The concern is their away form - Luciano Spalletti’s side have leaked three or more goals in each of their last four trips.

On the flip side, since Spalletti took charge in October, only Inter have scored more goals in Serie A, so Juve remain dangerous. And history is firmly on their side: Udinese have rarely troubled them, losing seven of the last eight meetings and scoring just twice in that run.

Udinese, though, aren’t folding. Kosta Runjaic’s men bounced back from a February slump with a big win over Fiorentina and nearly repeated the trick against Atalanta, only to let a two‑goal lead slip late on. They’re safe in mid‑table and chasing a top‑half finish, with their coach keeping them clear of danger for a second straight season.

Key stats & injury news

For Juventus, the injury list is pretty short - only Emil Holm and Arkadiusz Milik are out, while Dusan Vlahović is finally back in full training after more than three months on the sidelines.

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Udinese, on the other hand, will be missing Nicolo Bertola, Jordan Zemura, and long-term absentee Alessandro Zanoli, but they should be boosted by the return of Oumar Solet and Arthur Atta.

When it comes to head‑to‑head history, Juve have had the upper hand for years, winning five of the last six meetings and 25 out of 33 overall against Udinese.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Udinese vs Juventus today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: