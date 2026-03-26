It’s all to play for in Istanbul, where Turkiye and Romania clash with a World Cup play‑off final spot up for grabs. Both sides will see this as a rare chance to edge closer to football’s biggest stage.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Turkiye vs Romania as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Turkiye vs Romania with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Turkiye vs Romania kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 2nd Round Tupras Stadyumu

Turkiye vs Romania kicks off on 26 Mar at 12:00 EST and 17:00 GMT.

Match preview

Turkiye will have the comfort of home support in Istanbul, which could give them an edge. Their recent 2-2 draw against European champions Spain showed they can go toe-to-toe with top sides and that this squad has real quality.

Romania, though, won’t be easy opponents. Even away from home, the Tricolorii have a history of strong results against Turkiye and will be determined to make life difficult. Their qualifying campaign hasn’t been flawless, but this is a chance to dig deep and show what they’re capable of.

Players to watch

Getty Images

For Turkiye, one of the standout’s is 20‑year‑old Kenan Yildiz. Fresh from promising performances with Juventus, he’s expected to bring energy and creativity to the attack. Already on the scoresheet three times in these qualifiers, Yildiz will be eager to carry that momentum into this crucial stage and give his side an extra spark.

Romania will look to Dennis Man to shoulder responsibility in the final third. With several key players missing, his role becomes even more important. Man has shown solid form at club level and now faces the challenge of translating that into a decisive impact for his country. He’ll be determined to put in the hard yards and lead by example as the Tricolorii chase a breakthrough.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Turkiye vs Romania today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: