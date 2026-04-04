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How to watch today's Southampton vs Arsenal FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Southampton vs Arsenal
Southampton
Arsenal
FA Cup

How to watch the FA Cup match between Southampton and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news

Southampton head into their FA Cup quarter-final clash with Arsenal looking to put a stop to the Gunners’ treble chase, especially since the dream of a quadruple already slipped away.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Southampton vs Arsenal as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFubo
UKBBC
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaSportsnet
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Southampton vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

Southampton vs Arsenal kick-off time

crest
FA Cup - FA Cup
St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton vs Arsenal kicks off on 4 Apr at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Southampton come into this one on the back of some excellent form, which included a victory against Premier League side Fulham at Craven Cottage in the fourth round of the FA Cup last month.

The Saints are pushing themselves into the top six and the playoff places in the Championship, too, under the management of Tonda Eckert, unbeaten in their last 14 matches across all competitions.

Arsenal v Manchester City - Carabao Cup FinalGetty Images

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side blew a brilliant opportunity for silverware as they suffered a 2-0 loss to Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in the final of the Carabao Cup before the international break.

The Gunners are expected to claim the Premier League title, though as they return from the March international break sitting nine points clear of Manchester City at the top-of-the-table.

Key stats & injury news

Southampton are missing a few key names. Summer signing Leo Scienza has impressed when fit, but he’s still out, along with fellow Brazilian Welington, plus Mads Roerslev and Jay Robinson.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-FULHAM-SOUTHAMPTONGetty Images

Arsenal have their own knocks to manage. Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke are sidelined, while several others pulled out of international duty but are expected to be available here - Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka among them, even though Thomas Tuchel suggested their injuries were genuine.

Looking at the head-to-head record, Arsenal have had the upper hand historically, winning 21 of the 41 meetings compared to Southampton’s nine. The Gunners also came out on top in their last two clashes - 3–1 in October 2024 and 2–1 in May 2025 - though Southampton have shown they can make life difficult at St. Mary’s.

Team news & squads

Southampton vs Arsenal lineups

SouthamptonHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestARS
41
D. Peretz
3
R. Manning
6
C
T. Harwood-Bellis
14
J. Bree
15
N. Wood
10
F. Azaz
18
T. Fellows
20
C. Jander
13
L. Scienza
48
C. Bragg
11
R. Stewart
13
K. Arrizabalaga
49
M. Lewis-Skelly
3
C. Mosquera
4
B. White
6
Gabriel
11
G. Martinelli
16
C. Noergaard
29
K. Havertz
56
M. Dowman
8
C
M. Oedegaard
9
G. Jesus

4-2-3-1

ARSAway team crest

SOU
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Eckert

ARS
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Arteta

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

SOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

ARS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

SOU

Last 5 matches

ARS

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

7

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Southampton vs Arsenal today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

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