How to watch today's Real Betis vs Real Oviedo LaLiga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio de La Cartuja

TV channel and live stream options for Real Betis vs Real Oviedo are listed below.

Country / Region Broadcaster(s) USA ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App UK (Great Britain) Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2 Australia beIN Sports Connect Canada TSN+ India FanCode Malaysia beIN Sports Connect Malaysia France beIN SPORTS CONNECT Spain DAZN Spain, LaLiga TV Bar HD Germany DAZN Germany Middle East beIN SPORTS CONNECT South / Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport (MáXimo 3, Laliga, GOtv LaLiga), DStv App / DStv Now, New World Sport 3

ExpressVPN is a reliable option for bypassing geographic restrictions. By connecting to a server in a country where the match is being broadcast, you can watch without interruption.

Real Betis host Real Oviedo at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville in a LaLiga fixture that means very different things to each club.

Betis come into this game fifth in the table, still chasing a strong European finish after a season that has included continental football. Their most recent league outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid, a result made famous by Hector Bellerin's 94th-minute equaliser that effectively ended Los Blancos' title hopes.

That draw extended Betis's unbeaten home run in LaLiga, though Manuel Pellegrini's side have drawn four of their last five at La Cartuja. They will want to turn that stubborn resilience into three points against a side scrapping for survival.

Oviedo arrive in Seville rooted to the bottom of the table, knowing that every point between now and the end of the season could determine whether they remain in Spain's top flight. Their form has not been without promise — back-to-back wins over Celta Vigo and Sevilla in April showed they can compete — but a 1-2 defeat at Elche last weekend was a damaging setback.

The visitors have shown they can grind out results on the road. A 3-0 win at Celta Vigo and a 1-0 victory at Sevilla in the same month demonstrated real character, and they will need that same mentality to take anything from a ground where Betis have not lost since December.

This is a fixture with a sharp contrast in motivation. Betis need the win to consolidate their European ambitions; Oviedo need it to keep their survival fight alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Real Betis vs Real Oviedo live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Real Betis vs Real Oviedo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Real Betis have one confirmed absentee heading into this fixture, with defender M. Bartra listed as injured. No suspensions are recorded for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Real Oviedo have no injuries or suspensions listed in the current data. As with Betis, no projected XI has been confirmed, and the team news section will be updated as more information becomes available.

Form

Real Betis have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions, posting a W1-D3-L1 record. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw at home to Real Madrid on April 24, while their only win in this run came at Girona, where they won 3-2 on April 21. The defeat came against Braga in the Europa League, a 4-2 reverse on April 16. Betis scored eight goals and conceded eight across the five games, with both Europa League ties against Braga contributing heavily to that tally.

Real Oviedo have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five LaLiga matches, for a W2-D1-L2 record. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat at Elche on April 26. Earlier in the run they beat Celta Vigo 3-0 away and Sevilla 1-0 at home, with their other defeat a 4-2 loss at Levante in March. Oviedo scored seven goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place in LaLiga on January 10, 2026, when Real Oviedo hosted Real Betis and the game ended 1-1. Looking at the full dataset of three recorded meetings, neither side has dominated — two of the three encounters have ended level, with Betis claiming a 1-0 win in a home fixture in October 1999. The previous head-to-head meeting before January's draw dates back to February 2000, which also finished 1-1.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Real Betis sit fifth while Real Oviedo are 20th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs Real Oviedo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: