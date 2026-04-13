After a 24‑day layoff, Manchester United step back onto the pitch at Old Trafford, where they’ll resume their Premier League campaign with a clash against Leeds.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Manchester United vs Leeds as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Manchester United vs Leeds with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Manchester United vs Leeds kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Leeds kicks off on 13 Apr at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Manchester United have had an unusually long spell without football, with the international break, their absence from European competition, and an early FA Cup exit meaning they haven’t played competitively since the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on 20 March.

United sit third in the Premier League and look well‑placed to secure Champions League football for next season, holding a seven‑point cushion over sixth‑placed Chelsea. Michael Carrick’s impact has been clear - seven wins, two draws, and just one defeat from his first ten matches in charge - and the 44‑year‑old is strengthening his case to take the job permanently.

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Leeds, meanwhile, have shown they can frustrate United, avoiding defeat in two of the last three meetings, including a 1-1 draw earlier this season. Daniel Farke’s side are 15th in the table, three points above the drop zone, with seven wins, 12 draws, and 12 losses from 31 games. They’re juggling survival with a cup run, having reached the FA Cup semi‑final after edging West Ham on penalties, and will face Chelsea at Wembley later this month.

In the league, though, Leeds are struggling for wins - none since early February against Nottingham Forest - and their away record tells its own story: just one victory in 15 trips, with seven defeats and 28 goals conceded.

Key stats & injury news

United will have to cope without Matthijs de Ligt, who is sidelined with a back problem, Patrick Dorgu due to a hamstring injury, and Harry Maguire through suspension, though Lisandro Martinez is back in the squad after recovering from a calf issue.

Leeds also have their own concerns, with Anton Stach and Joe Rodon both ruled out with ankle injuries and Daniel James missing through a groin problem. Fitness checks are still needed on Noah Okafor, Jaka Bijol, and Gabriel Gudmundsson, so their involvement will be decided late on.

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History leans heavily in the Red Devils’ favour here - they haven’t lost at home to Leeds in the league for 18 straight games and have only suffered one defeat in the last 20 meetings overall, winning 12 of them.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester United vs Leeds today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: