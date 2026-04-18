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team-logoChelsea
Stamford Bridge
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Celine Abrahams

How to watch today's Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Chelsea
Manchester United
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news

The bright lights of Stamford Bridge are set to host a high-stakes showdown as two of English football’s heavyweights collide with their European ambitions hanging in the balance.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Chelsea vs Manchester United as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAPeacock
UKTNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

Chelsea vs Manchester United kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Manchester United kicks off on 18 Apr at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

This fixture always carries a certain weight, but the tension feels particularly high as the Premier League heads into the final stretch of the season. Manchester United arrives in West London sitting third in the table, desperate to steady the ship after a frustrating 2-1 loss to Leeds. 

Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Meanwhile, Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea side is looking for a massive response of their own following a tough defeat to Manchester City. With the Red Devils holding a seven-point lead over the Blues, this is essentially a "six-pointer" for Chelsea; a win here could blow the race for Champions League qualification wide open, while a United victory would all but cement their place in the top four. 

Key stats & injury news

History suggests that fans could be in for a tight affair, as recent meetings between these two have often ended in draws, though United did edge the reverse fixture 2-1 back in September. 

On the injury front, both managers are dealing with significant headaches. Chelsea is sweating on the fitness of captain Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah, though there is a glimmer of hope that Filip Jorgensen could return to the squad following minor surgery. 

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images

The situation is even more dire for Michael Carrick’s United defence; Harry Maguire is officially out due to an additional FA suspension, and Lisandro Martinez is also sidelined after his red card against Leeds. Meanwhile, Matthijs de Ligt is still out long-term.

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Manchester United Probable lineups

ChelseaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestMUN
1
R. Sanchez
29
W. Fofana
3
M. Cucurella
21
J. Hato
27
M. Gusto
17
A. Santos
7
P. Neto
25
M. Caicedo
8
E. Fernandez
10
C. Palmer
20
J. Pedro
31
S. Lammens
26
A. Heaven
23
L. Shaw
3
N. Mazraoui
2
D. Dalot
25
M. Ugarte
16
Amad
18
Casemiro
10
M. Cunha
8
B. Fernandes
30
B. Sesko

4-2-3-1

MUNAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Rosenior

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Carrick

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
0/5

MUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

CHE

Last 5 matches

MUN

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

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