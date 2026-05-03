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LaLiga - LaLiga Abanca Balaidos

Today's match between Celta Vigo and Elche is scheduled to kick off on 3 May 2026 at 4:00 PM.

Celta Vigo host Elche at Abanca Balaidos in a LaLiga fixture that means far more to one side than the other heading into the weekend.

Celta arrive in wretched form. Five consecutive defeats across LaLiga and the Europa League have left the Galician club in a precarious position, and confidence at Balaidos will be low after a run that has included heavy losses and early European elimination.

Elche, by contrast, arrive on the back of three wins from their last four LaLiga outings; a 3-2 victory at Atlético Madrid earlier this month showcased the resilience that has made them a tricky opponent in the second half of the campaign.

For Celta, this is no ordinary fixture: currently seventh in LaLiga, their grip on a European spot is far from secure, and a home loss to a team below them would be costly.

Elche, currently stuck in the bottom half of the table, see this trip as a chance to climb up the standings. Three points on the road against a struggling home side would be a significant statement.

Read on for details of where to watch Celta Vigo vs Elche, including TV channels, live streams and kick-off time.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Elche with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or simply want to access your usual streaming services from another country, you may hit geo-restrictions. That's where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, creates a secure, encrypted connection that masks your device's location. By appearing in a country where the match is broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide follows, or consult our roundup of the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Celta Vigo will be without several first-team players for this fixture. Carl Starfelt, Mathieu Vecino, William Swedberg and Marco Roman are all injured, while Marcos Alonso is suspended. The club have yet to confirm a probable lineup, but further updates will be provided closer to kick-off.

Elche travel with a healthier squad, although Gabriel Valera is also suspended and will not feature. The visitors have no fresh injury concerns, and any further team news will be released closer to kick-off.

Form

Celta Vigo's recent form is alarming: they have lost their last five matches, with no wins or draws during that run. Most recently, they fell 2-1 at home to Villarreal in LaLiga. Before that, Freiburg eliminated them 3-0 on aggregate in the Europa League, and a 3-0 league defeat to Real Oviedo at Balaídos was especially costly. Celta have scored only four goals in these five games while shipping nine.

Elche, by contrast, have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming away at Rayo Vallecano. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory at Real Oviedo, while a 3-2 win at Atlético Madrid earlier in April demonstrated their ability to raise their game against stronger opposition. Elche have scored seven goals in their last five fixtures and conceded five.





Head-to-Head Record





The sides last met on 28 September 2025, with Elche earning a 2-1 home win in LaLiga. In the most recent five LaLiga meetings, Celta have won three times and Elche twice, with Celta's successes including a 1-0 home win in April 2023 and a 1-0 victory at Elche in January of the same year.

Standings

Celta Vigo sit seventh in LaLiga and are chasing a European spot, while Elche are fourteenth, deep in the bottom half and looking to put distance between themselves and the relegation picture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celta Vigo vs Elche today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Launch the app and pick a server in the country where the broadcast is available (e.g., connect to a US server if you're in the UK but want the US feed). Clear Cache: If your browser still shows your old location, delete cookies or refresh it to make the VPN change stick. Finally, visit your broadcaster's website or app and start streaming the match.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belong on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Android-based devices such as Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV host native VPN apps. Just open the TV's app store, search for your VPN, log in, and connect—just like on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku , and gameconsoles usually can't run native VPN apps, so activate Smart DNS through your VPN account or mirror/cast the stream from a VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



