Atletico Madrid host Barcelona at the Metropolitano in one of Spain’s biggest fixtures, with Atletico sitting fourth in La Liga and Barca leading the standings.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona kicks off on 4 Apr at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Atletico have a packed schedule coming up - they’ll face Barcelona three times in their next four matches, including a Champions League quarter-final tie that kicks off at Camp Nou next week. They’re also in the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad on 18 April, so the next few weeks are huge for Diego Simeone’s side. La Liga, though, isn’t really in play for them anymore. Sitting fourth, they’re 16 points behind leaders Barcelona but comfortably clear of fifth-placed Real Betis, so their focus is firmly on cup competitions.

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That said, they’ll want to avoid a setback this weekend. A poor result against Barcelona could dent confidence heading into Europe, even though Atletico were excellent the last time they hosted the Catalans - winning 4–0 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final earlier this year before eventually progressing 4–3 on aggregate.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have had the upper hand in recent meetings. They’ve won four of the last five against Atletico, including a 3–1 victory earlier this season, and they haven’t lost away to them in the league since October 2021. Hansi Flick’s team are unbeaten in their last eight matches, most recently edging Rayo Vallecano 1–0, and they sit top of La Liga, four points ahead of Real Madrid. Depending on Madrid’s result against Mallorca earlier in the day, that gap could shrink to one point before kickoff.

Key stats & injury news

Atletico will be without Marcos Llorente and Johnny Cardoso through suspension, while Pablo Barrios is sidelined with a thigh injury. There are also doubts over Jan Oblak (hip), Marc Pubill (rib), Rodrigo Mendoza (ankle), and Alexander Sorloth (head).

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Barcelona have their own issues. Raphinha picked up a hamstring injury with Brazil during the international break and won’t be back until May. Andreas Christensen remains out long term with a knee problem, and Frenkie de Jong is still recovering from a hamstring injury, though he could return for the Champions League tie next week. On the positive side, Eric Garcia is fit to start, and Jules Kounde plus Alejandro Balde are back in training after hamstring layoffs.

Stat-wise, Barcelona have been ruthless in front of goal with 78 scored in La Liga this season. But all four of their league defeats have come away from home, which makes this trip to Atletico a tricky one.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: