How to Watch The Rest Is Football on Netflix: Release date, show times and World Cup schedule

Sports podcasts are a booming business these days and with the biggest football tournament on the planet kicking-off in North America, Netflix are getting in on the act.

The Rest Is Football, the popular UK podcast hosted by former England football internationals and media stars, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, will be hitting New York this summer, with a daily show airing throughout the duration of the World Cup.

Football supporters are excited and the presenters are over the moon too. “We can’t wait to bring The Rest Is Football to Netflix for the 2026 World Cup,” Lineker said. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for the three of us to do what we love, talk football every day, but on a truly global stage.

Let GOAL show you all need to know about The Rest Is Football’s World Cup adventure on Netflix. When it launches, what time it streams and much more.

What is The Rest Is Football?

The Rest Is Football podcast launched in August 2023 and features prominent English football pundits, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards. The trio discuss major football stories and matches and give tactical analysis, while also sharing humorous behind-the-scenes anecdotes and insights from their respective playing careers.

The show is produced by Goalhanger Podcasts, a production firm co-founded by Lineker that was recently ranked as Britain's fastest-growing company. While initially launching on BBC Sounds, listeners can now stream standard episodes for free on various platforms.

When does The Rest Is Football launch on Netflix?

The Rest Is Football officially kicks off on Netflix on Wednesday, June 10, the day before the World Cup kicks off in Mexico. As well as the regular trio of hosts giving their football opinions, there will be special guests, interviews, and insights into the on- and off-field action. “Expect all the usual analysis, honesty, and plenty of laughs”, says Lineker, “Just with a few more cameras pointed at us, all from the Big Apple.”



Including the initial New York show, Netflix has planned a total of 40 daily episodes, which means the series runs all the way through to July 19, the day of the World Cup Final.

Watch the official Netflix trailer here to see the trio prepare for their big New York move.

What time does The Rest Is Football air on Netflix?

The Rest Is Football show is due to be released at the following times around the world each day on Netflix:

Region (Time Zone) Daily Episode Release Time Eastern USA (ET) 1 AM Western USA (PT) 10 PM (previous night) United Kingdom (BST) 6 AM Europe (CEST) 7 AM Australia (AEST) 3 PM

After the initial release each day, the show will then be available to view at any time on-demand.

How much does it cost to stream The Rest Is Football on Netflix?

The Rest Is Football is included in all standard Netflix subscription plans across the globe, so therefore streamers currently on that plan won’t have to pay anymore to watch the show. Examples of the current standard (with ads) subscription prices are as follows:

What other football shows can I watch on Netflix?

Recent football releases on Netflix include Emi Martínez: The Kid Who Stops Time, James., and Ronaldinho: The One and Only, highlighting the lives and careers of the Argentinian, Colombian, and Brazilian legends.

The critically acclaimed sports documentary series Untold expanded its borders to highlight the world of English football through the stories of unlikely Premier League legend Jamie Vardy, Liverpool’s miraculous 2005 Champions League–winning team, and controversial professional player-turned-actor Vinnie Jones.

Additional football content on Netflix includes Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team, which documents the squad’s effort to win the 2023 title; the Emmy-nominated Beckham; Captains of the World; a José Mourinho episode of The Playbook; and Vini Jr.

Netflix will exclusively broadcast the FIFA Women’s World Cup in the United States and Canada for the 2027 and 2031 tournaments.