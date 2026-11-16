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Switzerland vs Scotland: kick-off time

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Sitterstadion

Switzerland host Scotland at the Sitterstadion in St. Gallen on Monday for their final Group 1 match in UEFA Nations League B.

Murat Yakin's side round off a strong campaign having already secured promotion to League A, and they go into the game top of the table. Their 0-0 draw in Slovenia confirmed promotion early.

Yakin has said he will rotate the squad and give a chance to players who have had little playing time during this international break. He intends to keep the team's basic structure intact.

Scotland arrive in a different position. Sébastien Pocognoli heads to St. Gallen on the back of a 2-1 win over North Macedonia, and the Scots will look to carry that momentum into Monday's game.

Scott McTominay returns to the squad after his heart operation, giving Scotland's midfield an important boost. Andy Robertson could make his 102nd international appearance and equal Kenny Dalglish's long-standing record.

Pocognoli is also planning for the squad's future. The Belgian coach has contacted dual nationals such as Archie Gray and Hayden Hackney in an effort to persuade them to play for Scotland.

Find out where to watch the match live below.

This week's talking points: Switzerland and Scotland

Switzerland have four wins and a draw from their last five games. They drew 0-0 in Slovenia last time out, but scored 12 goals and conceded just one in the previous four matches. That run included a 3-0 win over Scotland and two 3-0 victories over North Macedonia.

Scotland have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their past five games. They beat North Macedonia 2-1 last time out, having previously lost 2-1 to Slovenia and 3-0 to Switzerland. Scotland scored five goals and conceded six during that period.

Switzerland vs Scotland: line-ups

SUI SCO Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players L. Binks

Switzerland vs Scotland: form

Switzerland vs Scotland: head-to-head record

Switzerland vs Scotland: the tables