How to watch Orlando Pirates vs Djabal Club in the Caf Champions League preliminary round second-leg clash

The Buccaneers take on the Comoros side in Soweto.

Details on how to watch Pirates

They beat Djabal 1-0 last week

The match will kick-off at 19.30

Orlando Pirates welcome Comorian champions Djabal in the return-leg of the Caf Champions League preliminary round on Friday night. Pirates will host the tie at their Orlando Stadium in the heart of Soweto as they are expected to advance to the next round of qualification.

The Buccaneers won their first-leg clash by a slender 1-0 win, thanks to a strike from the in-form Zakhele Lepasa, who has now scored six goals in five games for Pirates across all competition. This is the club's first attempt at continental football since they lost in the 2020/21 Caf Confederation Cup final against Moroccan side RS Berkane.

HOW TO WATCH: The match will not be televised and Pirates will broadcast it on their official YouTube page. The game is set to kick-off at 19.30 SAT.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has plenty of options at his disposal, even though he is without influential players like Miguel Timm, Vincent Pule, Thembinkosi Lorch and Kermit Erasmus, just to name a few as they are nursing injuries. Relebohile Mofokeng is expected to continue his adventure in the Bucs starting line-up while Thabang Monare is likely to be starring in the midfield anchor role.

