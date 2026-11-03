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Manchester United vs. AS Roma: kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Old Trafford

Manchester United vs. AS Roma kicks off on 03.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch Manchester United vs. AS Roma live on TV and online

DAZN will show the Champions League match between Manchester United and AS Roma live.

Manchester United vs. AS Roma: recent form

Manchester United have no wins, one draw and four defeats from their last five competitive matches. The Red Devils conceded twelve goals and scored only three in that run. They most recently lost 2-0 away to Chelsea after a 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth. Their Champions League results have been no better, with a 4-1 defeat away to Como and a 2-0 defeat against Atlético Madrid.

By contrast, AS Roma have four wins and one draw from their last five matches, scoring 16 goals and conceding eight. They most recently won 5-2 away to Udinese after a 4-2 victory against Cagliari. In the Champions League, they also beat Slovan Bratislava 4-0.

Manchester United vs. AS Roma: line-ups

Manchester United vs. AS Roma: form

Manchester United vs. AS Roma: head-to-head record

Manchester United vs. AS Roma: the tables