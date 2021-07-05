Italy vs Spain, England vs Denmark: How to watch Euro 2020 Semifinals from India?

All you need to know about where to watch the Euro 2020 semifinals in India...

Euro 2020 is into the semifinal stage, with some of the continent's biggest names still in the mix - and some upsets - in the race to get their hands on the trophy.

World champions France were dumped out in the last 16, as were reigning European champions Portugal. World number one Belgium, too, saw their exit in the among the last eight. The likes of Spain and England remain in the hunt for glory.

Goal has what you need to know about who is playing who and where to watch the Euro 2020 semifinals from India.

Which 4 teams qualified for Euro 2020 semifinals?

The Euro 2020 will see one of Spain, Italy, England or Denmark lift the coveted trophy.

The identities of the teams contesting the decider will be confirmed on Tuesday and Wednesday July 7.

Team Quarterfinal result Spain 🇪🇸 Switzerland 1-1 (1-3 pen.) Spain Italy 🇮🇹 Belgium 1-2 Italy Denmark 🇩🇰 Czech Republic 1-2 Denmark England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ukraine 0-4 England

What are the Euro 2020 semifinal fixtures?

Date Time (IST) Game Venue Jul 7 12:30am Italy vs Spain Wembley Stadium, London Jul 8 12:30am England vs Denmark Wembley Stadium, London

How to watch Euro 2020 on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Where will the Euro 2020 final take place?

Wembley Stadium in London is the venue of the final. The home ground of the England national team, it has a capacity of 90,000.

Interestingly, Wembley will also host both semi-final games, meaning whoever contests the tournament decider will have familiarised themselves with the stadium.

Wembley - in its original form - has played host to the European Championship final before, at Euro 96, when Germany defeated Czech Republic 2-1 thanks to a Golden Goal by Oliver Bierhoff.

