How to watch Europa League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures - Rapid Wien vs Arsenal, Tottenham vs LASK & more

With the Europa League 2020-21 campaign underway, Goal tells you how to catch all the action...

The 2020-21 season of the UEFA is back.

The continent's secondary club crown is up for grabs with some huge teams ready to battle it out amongst themselves. Matchday 1 set to start on Thursday with some tasty matchups on offer.

Though defending champions are playing in the , there are illustrious names like , Hotspur, , AS and more in the running to make their mark on the competition.

More teams

Arsenal are up against Rapid Wien while Tottenham will take on Austrian side LASK. Leicester City face an opening day matchup against Zorya Luhansk while AS Roma are up against from .

Contents

Where to watch or stream the Europa League

The Sony Pictures Network (Sony and TEN channels) has the rights to show Europa League matches in .

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website , allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.



Europa League fixtures

Matchday 1

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream* Oct 22 10:25pm Young Boys vs Roma Sony Six SD & HD Oct 22 10:25pm Rapid Wien vs Arsenal Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Oct 22 10:25pm Standard Liege vs SonyLIV app and site Oct 22 10:25pm Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Slavia Praha SonyLIV app and site Oct 22 10:25pm Leverkusen vs Nice SonyLIV app and site Oct 22 10:25pm CSKA Sofia vs CFR Cluj SonyLIV app and site Oct 22 10:25pm vs Omonia SonyLIV app and site Oct 22 10:25pm Eindhoven vs Granada SonyLIV app and site Oct 22 10:25pm Dundalk vs Molde SonyLIV app and site Oct 22 10:25pm vs AZ Alkmaar SonyLIV app and site Oct 22 10:25pm Lech Poznan vs SonyLIV app and site Oct 22 10:25pm Rijeka vs SonyLIV app and site Oct 23 12:30am vs Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Oct 23 12:30am Tottenham vs LASK Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Oct 23 12:30am Leicester vs Zorya Luhansk Sony Ten 3 SD & HD Oct 23 12:30am vs Crvena Zvezda Sony Six SD & HD Oct 23 12:30am vs Antwerp SonyLIV app and site Oct 23 12:30am Sparta Prague vs SonyLIV app and site Oct 23 12:30am vs Sivasspor SonyLIV app and site Oct 23 12:30am Braga vs SonyLIV app and site Oct 23 12:30am Wolfsberg vs SonyLIV app and site Oct 23 12:30am vs SonyLIV app and site Oct 23 12:30am M Tel Aviv vs Qarabag SonyLIV app and site Oct 23 12:30am Liberec vs Gent SonyLIV app and site

*UEFA Europa League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV.

Return to top

Related Links