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Europa League
team-logoCrystal Palace
Selhurst Park
team-logoHoffenheim
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Falza Rivaldi
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How to watch Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim
Crystal Palace
Hoffenheim
Europa League

Crystal Palace play Hoffenheim in the Europa League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted provider and download the app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandTNT Sport 1
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Visit the website or open the official streaming app of the broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and watch the match.

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim: kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace and Hoffenheim kick off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim live: TV channel and stream

In Germany, RTL+ will show the Europa League match between Crystal Palace and Hoffenheim live, with the full game available to stream.

This week's talking points: Crystal Palace and Hoffenheim's recent results

Crystal Palace have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five competitive games. Most recently, they lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Before that came a 5-0 thrashing by Brighton and a 2-2 draw with Beşiktaş in the Europa League. Their bright spot was a 1-0 EFL Cup win over Fulham. Palace scored four goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Over their last five competitive games, Hoffenheim have three wins, one defeat and one draw. They most recently lost 2-0 to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, but also beat Lyon 3-0 in the Europa League and Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the Bundesliga. Hoffenheim scored seven goals and conceded four in that spell.

CRY

CRY - Form

BHA
L5-0
BJK
D2-2
NEW
L0-2
FUL
W0-1
TOT
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
TSG

TSG - Form

BMG
W1-2
OL
W3-0
B04
W3-0
HSK
L1-1
SVW
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim: line-ups

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Sage

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim: form

CRY

CRY - Form

BHA
L5-0
BJK
D2-2
NEW
L0-2
FUL
W0-1
TOT
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
TSG

TSG - Form

BMG
W1-2
OL
W3-0
B04
W3-0
HSK
L1-1
SVW
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim: head-to-head record

Crystal Palace vs Hoffenheim: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
4
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
330081+79
W
W
W
5
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
330093+69
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
11
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
320154+16
L
W
W
12
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
13
LyonLyonOL
320156-16
L
W
W
14
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
311183+54
W
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
311185+34
D
L
W
16
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
311153+24
L
D
W
17
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
31113304
W
D
L
18
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
19
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
20
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
311158-34
W
D
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
311136-34
D
L
W
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
310243+13
W
L
L
23
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
31025503
W
L
L
24
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
310245-13
L
W
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
310246-23
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
30
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
31
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
301229-71
L
D
L
32
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
33
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
300327-50
L
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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