Chelsea will begin the defence of their Champions League crown by welcoming Zenit St Petersburg to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel’s men look in strong shape to follow up last season’s final win over Manchester City, having added Romelu Lukaku to an already star-studded team over the summer.

Here's how to watch Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Chelsea vs Zenit start?

Game Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg Date Wednesday, September 15 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Chelsea vs Zenit on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 1 SD & HD SonyLIV/JioTV

Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg: Team news & key stats

N’Golo Kante will face a late fitness test as he struggles with an ankle injury, while Christian Pulisic is definitely ruled out.

Dmitri Christyakov is a doubt due to an ankle injury, with Magomed Ozdoev unavailable after damaging his knee ligaments on the opening day of the Russian league season.

Key Stats:

This will be the first meeting between Chelsea and Zenit Saint Petersburg in European competition, while the Blues are unbeaten in six previous games against Russian sides in the UEFA Champions League (W5 D1).



Zenit Saint Petersburg won their first ever away game against an English opponent in European competition (3-0 v Bradford City in the UEFA Intertoto Cup), however they’ve lost each of their last three trips to England – most recently against Liverpool in February 2013 in the UEFA Europa League.



Since making his first UEFA Champions League appearance for Chelsea in October 2020, no player has been directly involved in more goals for the club than Timo Werner (6 – four goals, two assists). Three of Werner’s four goals for Chelsea in the competition have been scored at Stamford Bridge.



Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has scored 13 goals in 27 previous UEFA Champions League appearances with Man Utd and Inter Milan and has found the net in each of his previous two appearances against Russian opponents, netting three times in two games against CSKA Moscow in 2017-18.

