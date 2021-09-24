It's a rematch of last season’s Champions League final where the Blues had emerged victorious 1-0.

Chelsea will be aiming to underline their Premier League title credentials when they welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues are joint top of the table after five matches, having dropped their only two points away to Liverpool in a match that saw them play for over 45 minutes with 10 men.

Here's how to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does the 2021-22 Premier League game between Chelsea vs Man City start?

Game Chelsea vs Manchester City Date Saturday, September 25 Time 5pm IST

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City on TV & live stream in India

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Chelsea vs Manchester City: Team news & key stats

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy should be fit to return after missing the last two matches due to injury, although Christian Pulisic remains doubtful.

Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Aleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan are all injury doubts for Pep Guardiola's side.

Key Stats:

Chelsea have won their last three meetings with Man City in all competitions, in the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League. They last had a longer winning run against the Citizens between December 2005 and March 2009 (8 games).



Manchester City have won three of their last six Premier League away games against Chelsea (L3), more than they had in their previous 23 visits to Stamford Bridge in the top-flight (W2 D8 L13). The Citizens are looking to win back-to-back away top-flight games vs Chelsea for the first time Since January 1955.



Excluding own goals, Chelsea have already had 10 different goalscorers in their five Premier League games this season. Only Arsenal in 2009-10 have played fewer games before reaching 10 different scorers in a single campaign in the competition (4).



Man City’s Jack Grealish has been pressured (closed down by opponent) with the ball more often than any other player in the Premier League this season (195).

