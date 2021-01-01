How to watch Juventus vs Porto, Dortmund vs Sevilla and other Champions League Round of 16 matches in India - TV, live stream, fixtures

With the Champions League 2020-21 knock-out stages underway, Goal tells you how to catch all the action...

The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League action is back with the Round of 16 matches.

From the first leg matches, Liverpool take home a 2-0 lead against RB Leipzig, and PSG a commanding 4-1 lead after demolishing Barcelona on their own turf.

Andrea Pirlo's Juventus were lucky to escape with just the one-goal disadvantage in a 2-1 defeat at Porto, Borussia Dortmund with a slim advantage after a 3-2 victory over Sevilla, Chelsea a vital 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid, and Bayern Munich take a 4-1 advantage over Lazio into the second leg.

Real Madrid secured an unconvincing first-leg win against an Atalanta side who were down to 10 men for over 70 minutes, while Manchester City secured a comfortable 2-0 first leg victory over Gladbach.

In the first week of the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 fixtures, Juventus are at home against Porto, and Dortmund host Sevilla on Tuesday, while PSG and Liverpool are to host Barcelona and RB Leipzig respectively on Wednesday night.

Here's how to watch the matches from India.



Contents

Watch/Live stream Champions League Round of 16 in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony and TEN channels) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

Return to top

Champions League Round of 16 fixtures

First leg fixtures

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Feb 17 01:30 RB Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Feb 17 01:30 Barcelona 1-4 PSG Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Feb 18 01:30 Sevilla 2-3 Borussia Dortmund Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Feb 18 01:30 Porto 2-1 Juventus Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Feb 24 01:30 Atletico Madrid 0-1 Chelsea Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Feb 24 01:30 Lazio 1-4 Bayern Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Feb 25 01:30 Atalanta 0-1 Real Madrid Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Feb 25 01:30 Monchengladbach 0-2 Man City Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

Return to top

Second leg fixtures

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Mar 10 01:30 Juventus vs Porto Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Mar 10 01:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Mar 11 01:30 PSG vs Barcelona Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Mar 11 01:30 Liverpool vs RB Leipzig Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Mar 17 01:30 Real Madrid vs Atalanta Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Mar 17 01:30 Man City vs Monchengladbach Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Mar 18 01:30 Bayern vs Lazio Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Mar 18 01:30 Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

Return to top

Related Links