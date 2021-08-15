How to watch Bengaluru FC vs Club Eagles in the AFC Cup 2021 playoffs from India?

The Blues will be eyeing to join rival club ATK Mohun Bagan in the AFC Cup group stage...

Bengaluru FC will be vying for a spot in Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup when they take on Club Eagles of Maldives at the Maldives National Football Stadium, on Sunday, in an AFC Cup play-off.

The Blues registered a 5-0 win against Nepal Army back in April in the preliminary round in what was Marco Pezzaiuoli’s first game in charge of the Blues. Meanwhile, Club Eagles beat Bhutan's Thimphu FC 2-0 to get to the playoff round.

The group stage of the competition is also set to be staged in Maldives between August 18 and 24 and will involve ATK Mohun Bagan (India), Maziya S&RC (Maldives) and Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh) in Group D.

Here's how to watch Bengaluru FC vs Club Eagles in India.

What time does the AFC Cup 2021 playoff between Bengaluru FC vs Club Eagles start?

Initially to be played in India in April, the fixture was postponed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country before Maldives FA accepted to host the tie in May.

However, the match was called off for a later date after a few members of the Bengaluru FC squad had allegedly breached COVID-19 protocols in the island nation.

A win over the Eagles on Sunday will pit the Blues against Indian Super League (ISL) rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in their opening Group D tie on Wednesday.

Game Bengaluru FC vs Club Eagles Date Sunday, August 15 Time 8:30pm IST

How to watch Bengaluru FC vs Club Eagles on TV & live stream in India?

Fans can catch a glimse of the action as Bengaluru FC will be streaming the game live on BFC TV - the club's official YouTube channel.

TV channels Online streaming NA BFC TV

Bengaluru FC vs Club Eagles: Team news

Bengaluru FC have traveled to Maldives with a 29-man squad with Alan Costa, Cleiton Silva and Yrondu Musavu-King being the three foreigners in the squad.

New Indian signings such as Bidyashagar Singh, Danish Farooq, Jayesh Rane, Sarthak Golui and Rohit Kumar, besides four members from the club's developmental squad have also been included.

Pezzaiuoli has revealed that Congolese forward Prince Ibara has been left out due to an infection while Edmund Lalrindika and Harmanpreet Singh are nursing injuries. "I have 26 players available for selection and we want to make it to the next stage of this competition," the coach stated.

Bengaluru FC squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil

Defenders: Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Parag Shrivas, Yrondu Musavu-King, Biswa Darjee, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Namgyal Bhutia, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Muhammad Inayath, Ajay Chhetri

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Naorem Roshan Singh, Bidyashagar Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Akashdeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh



Club Eagles squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed Sinnahu, Mohammad Taha

Defenders: Haisham Hassan, Humaid Hussain, Ahmed Numaan, Elsayed Mahmoud, Hussian Sifaau, Hisam Saleem

Midfielders: Areen Abdulla Ibrahim, Ali Solah, Ahmed Samah, Zain Zafar, Hassan Aleef Ibrahim, Mohamed Aflaam Ali, Hussain Ahusam Moosa, Hamdhann Abdul Sattar, Shaifulla Ibrahim, Mossa Abdulla Sameeh, Mohamed Nain, Hassan Raid Ahmed, Imran Nasheed

Forwards: Riham Abdul Ghanee, Ahmed Rizuvan, Ashadh Ali Mohamed Osama Saber Elshihy

