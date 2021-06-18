How to watch Argentina vs Uruguay in the Copa America 2021 from India?

Lionel Messi and co. will look to go atop Group A while Uruguay start their Copa America 2021 campaign...

Argentina face Uruguay in the second fixture in the Copa America 2021 at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.

La Albiceleste and Chile played out a 1-1 draw in Rio de Janeiro where Lionel Messi's first half lead through a wonderful free-kick was cancelled by Eduardo Vargas after the break.

Uruguay had a bye week in the first round.

Here's how to watch Argentina vs Uruguay in India.

What time does Argentina vs Uruguay start?

Game Argentina vs Uruguay Date Saturday, June 19 Time 5:30am IST

How to watch Argentina vs Uruguay on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Copa America 2021 will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Argentina vs Uruguay: Team news & key stats

It will be interesting to see whether Agrentina boss Lionel Scaloni would opt to pair Lionel Messi with Lautaro Martinez or Sergio Aguero against Uruguay. Martinez hasn't had the best start to Copa America this time and there is a possibility of Aguero pairing up with Messi upfront. Another dilemma facing Scaloni would be to bring back Cristian Romero into the starting line-up and drop Lucas Martinez. If he decides to play three centre-backs then Nicolas Tagliafico might miss out on a starting berth.

Uruguay would continue to rely on star strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, who have been in sublime form for Atletico Madrid and Manchester United respectively.

Suarez observed,"They (Argentina) are very strong up front but I can also make use of the frailties that every team has. With Leo (Messi) I have a friendship," said the 34-year-old. "But, obviously, on the pitch there is no friendship. It's the same as when I had to face him playing against Barcelona and against Argentina."

Key stats:

Argentina come into the game against Uruguay on the back of three draws.

Uruguay too haven't been in great form either having drawn their last two outings.

Lionel Messi has scored 73 international goals and is Argentina's record goal-scorer having overtaken Gabriel Batistuta.

