How to watch and live stream CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Group Stage Week Six

There is still everything to play for in this final round of fixtures, with seven last-16 places still up for grabs and plenty of potential for upsets

The CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores is up and running once more, with the group stage now underway for 2021.

Thirty two teams from across the South American continent have won passage into the first round proper of the competition, either through automatic qualification or by fighting through Libertadores' preliminary rounds.

Both the Argentine and Brazilian clubs have tasted glory in this tournament and will be desperate to make a claim for one of those spots with a strong performance.

Copa Libertadores Group Stage: Round Five Fixtures

Group positions as of May 24 in (brackets).

(Q) Already qualified for last 16

(C) Already eliminated (but can still make Copa Sudamericana)

(E) Already eliminated

Group A

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 27 3pm/6pm (2,Q) Defensa y Justicia vs Independiente del Valle (3,C) Fanatiz May 27 3pm/6pm (1,Q) Palmeiras vs Universitario (4,C) Fanatiz

Group B

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 26 3pm/6pm (1) Internacional vs Always Ready (3) Fanatiz May 26 3pm/6pm (4) Olimpia vs Dep. Tachira (2) Fanatiz

Group C

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 26 5pm/8pm (1,Q) Barcelona (ECU) vs Santos (3) Fanatiz May 26 5pm/8pm (2) Boca Juniors vs The Strongest (4) Fanatiz

Group D

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 25 3:15pm/6:15pm (4) Santa Fe vs Junior (3) Fanatiz May 25 3:15pm/6:15pm (1) River Plate vs Fluminense (2) Fanatiz

Group E

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 25 5:30pm/8:30pm (2,Q) Sao Paulo vs Cristal (3,C) Fanatiz May 25 5:30pm/8:30pm (1,Q) Racing Club vs Rentistas (4,C) Fanatiz

Group F

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 26 7pm/10pm (4) Nacional vs Argentinos Juniors (1,Q) Fanatiz May 26 7pm/10pm (2) Universidad Catolica vs Atletico Nacional (3) Fanatiz

Group G

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 27 5pm/8pm (3,C) LDU Quito vs La Calera (4,C) Fanatiz May 27 5pm/8pm (1,Q) Flamengo vs Velez Sarsfield (2,Q) Fanatiz

Group H

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 25 5:30pm/8:30pm (2) Cerro Porteno vs America de Cali (3) Fanatiz May 25 5:30pm/8:30pm (1,Q) Atletico Mineiro vs La Guaira (4,C) Fanatiz

What has happened so far in the 2021 Copa Libertadores?

The 2021 Copa Libertadores began less than a month after the 2020 edition came to an end with Palmeiras' narrow victory over Santos in the final, due to delays in its playing caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On February 23 Uruguay's Liverpool met Catolica of Ecuador in the opening match of the first preliminary phase, officially kicking off the new tournament.

With five rounds of the group stage already completed in this accelerated Libertadores, nine teams can rest easy in the knowledge that their place in the last 16 is already assured: Palmeiras, Defensa y Justicia, Barcelona, Racing Club, Sao Paulo, Argentinos Juniors, Flamengo, Velez Sarsfield and Atletico Mineiro.

Only Palmeiras, Argentinos and Mineiro, though, have secured that all-important top spot which will determine knockout seedings, leaving plenty to play for even for those qualified.

And in several groups, notably Group C with giants Boca and Santos battling for the one remaining last-16 place (which The Strongest could also grab if results go their way) and B, where all four sides still have a chance to go through, the action is guaranteed to be thrilling down to the very last minute.

One of the teams which can seal passage with a draw, meanwhile, is River Plate, who pulled off one of the most remarkable wins in Libertadores history against Santa Fe despite having to play injured midfielder Enzo Perez in goal for the entire 90 minutes due to a severe outbreak of Covid-19.

It is important to remember as well that there is still incentive left even for those teams who look set to miss out on the knockout stage, as third place guarantees a spot in the Copa Sudamericana last 16.

