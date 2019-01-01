How to watch Afcon 2019 matches in South Africa
The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament is taking place in Egypt, and a record 24 teams around the African continent will battle for the coveted trophy.
South Africa are in what has been dubbed the 'Group of Death' alongside Morocco, Cote d'Ivoire and Namibia in Group D.
All the matches will be shown live on Television in South Africa, but there are other ways you can follow all the Group D matches even if you're not in front of your screens.
The last time Bafana Bafana lifted the continental trophy was in 1996 on home soil, and they will attempt to win it one more time.
But with this year's tournament set to be staged in Egypt, Bafana will look to put the memories of the 2006 edition behind them where they failed to make it past the group stages.
Goal brings you all the information on how to watch the matches live in South Africa.
How to watch South Africa's Afcon 2019 Group D on TV
|Match
|Date
|Time
|TV Channel
|TV Channel
|Cote d'Ivoire vs South Africa
|24/06/2019
|16h30 (SAST)
|SS4
|SABC1
|South Africa v Namibia
|28/06/2019
|22h00 (SAST)
|SS4
|SABC1
|South Africa v Morocco
|01/07/2019
|18h00 (SAST)
|SS4
|SABC1
How to stream South Africa's Afcon 2019 matches on the internet
Apart from following South Africa's matches on TV, there are also different ways to follow the team's progress nowadays.
SuperSport will live stream the matches, and therefore making it simpler for those who have access to the internet to watch the games whilst doing their own things away from home.
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Streaming Service
|Cote d'Ivoire vs South Africa
|24/06/2019
|16h30 (SAST)
|SuperSport.com
|South Africa v Namibia
|28/06/2019
|22h00 (SAST)
|SuperSport.com
|South Africa v Morocco
|01/07/2019
|18h00 (SAST)
|SuperSport.com
How can I follow SA's Afcon 2019 Group D on my phone?
The Afcon tournament will get underway on June 21 in Cairo, but Bafana Bafana matches will be available on Goal.com for fans that will not be travelling to Egypt.
Goal.com will run a live commentary for all the matches involving Bafana Bafana between June 24 and July 01.
You can also catch updates on Twitter as the Bafana Bafana Twitter account is expected to keep the fans glued to their phones throughout the tournament.
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Live Text Commentary
|Twitter Updates
|Cote d'Ivoire vs South Africa
|24/06/2019
|16h30 (SAST)
|Goal.com
|@BafanaBafana
|South Africa v Namibia
|28/06/2019
|22h00 (SAST)
|Goal.com
|@BafanaBafana
|South Africa v Morocco
|01/07/2019
|18h00 (SAST)
|Goal.com
|@BafanaBafana