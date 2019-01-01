How to watch Afcon 2019 matches in South Africa

Goal has your complete guide to watching Afcon 2019 Group D matches on TV or the internet

The 2019 tournament is taking place in , and a record 24 teams around the African continent will battle for the coveted trophy.

are in what has been dubbed the 'Group of Death' alongside , Cote d'Ivoire and Namibia in Group D.

All the matches will be shown live on Television in South Africa, but there are other ways you can follow all the Group D matches even if you're not in front of your screens.

The last time Bafana Bafana lifted the continental trophy was in 1996 on home soil, and they will attempt to win it one more time.

But with this year's tournament set to be staged in , Bafana will look to put the memories of the 2006 edition behind them where they failed to make it past the group stages.

Goal brings you all the information on how to watch the matches live in South Africa.

How to watch South Africa's Afcon 2019 Group D on TV

Match Date Time TV Channel TV Channel Cote d'Ivoire vs South Africa 24/06/2019 16h30 (SAST) SS4 SABC1 South Africa v Namibia 28/06/2019 22h00 (SAST) SS4 SABC1 South Africa v Morocco 01/07/2019 18h00 (SAST) SS4 SABC1

How to stream South Africa's Afcon 2019 matches on the internet

Apart from following South Africa's matches on TV, there are also different ways to follow the team's progress nowadays.

SuperSport will live stream the matches, and therefore making it simpler for those who have access to the internet to watch the games whilst doing their own things away from home.

Match Date Time Streaming Service Cote d'Ivoire vs South Africa 24/06/2019 16h30 (SAST) SuperSport.com South Africa v Namibia 28/06/2019 22h00 (SAST) SuperSport.com South Africa v Morocco 01/07/2019 18h00 (SAST) SuperSport.com

How can I follow SA's Afcon 2019 Group D on my phone?

The Afcon tournament will get underway on June 21 in Cairo, but Bafana Bafana matches will be available on Goal.com for fans that will not be travelling to Egypt.

Article continues below

Goal.com will run a live commentary for all the matches involving Bafana Bafana between June 24 and July 01.

You can also catch updates on Twitter as the Bafana Bafana Twitter account is expected to keep the fans glued to their phones throughout the tournament.