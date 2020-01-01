Kaizer Chiefs

How the 'social media silence was sponsored by Kaizer Chiefs'

After seeing the Brazilians get closer to them a week ago, Amakhosi are beginning to keep their distance again

Kaizer Chiefs impressed South African fans with a 3-0 thrashing of Cape Town City at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Many supporters were overjoyed with a simpler new trend, the Chiefs jersey. You can find many fans commenting on the effect of the shirt on their results.

The highlight of social media's reaction was the creative ways Chiefs fans found to express their joy after going nine points clear of Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Brazilians have a game in hand but Chiefs are beginning to get back in form and this has relieved the supporters after a difficult turn of the year.

Finally, Amakhosi fans are wondering where the Orlando Pirates and Sundowns followers went on social media.

They would like to believe they ran away after witnessing Chiefs outstanding display in Soweto. Hence, Chiefs have "sponsored" the social media silence.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

