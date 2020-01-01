How the 'social media silence was sponsored by Kaizer Chiefs'
Kaizer Chiefs impressed South African fans with a 3-0 thrashing of Cape Town City at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.
Many supporters were overjoyed with a simpler new trend, the Chiefs jersey. You can find many fans commenting on the effect of the shirt on their results.
The highlight of social media's reaction was the creative ways Chiefs fans found to express their joy after going nine points clear of Mamelodi Sundowns.
The Brazilians have a game in hand but Chiefs are beginning to get back in form and this has relieved the supporters after a difficult turn of the year.
Finally, Amakhosi fans are wondering where the Orlando Pirates and Sundowns followers went on social media.
They would like to believe they ran away after witnessing Chiefs outstanding display in Soweto. Hence, Chiefs have "sponsored" the social media silence.
#Amakhosi4Life#AbsaPrem— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) January 12, 2020
Shapa @KaizerChiefs ✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/xvPjpGSfGg
⏱ ‘90 | Full time at the FNB Stadium 🏟— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) January 12, 2020
Kaizer Chiefs come out victorious and claim all three points. Congratulations to AmaKhosi on a well deserved win.
✌️ Chiefs 3️⃣-0️⃣ CTCFC 💙#iamCityFC #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/9zvIBKEdUT
Kaizer Chiefs should have unveiled this Jersey as "The 3 goals Jersey"#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/eGvRlMSOv1— 👑 SKHU 👑🇿🇦 30th Jan 🎉🎂🎉🎂🎊 (@shySkhu) January 12, 2020
Gomonate mahn!! 9 points clear! The winning team! Kaizer Chiefs thank you! ⚽💛✌️#Amakhosi4Life#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/nKvrddEDRr— Khumo (@khumoetsille) January 12, 2020
George Maluleka of Kaizer Chiefs was named today’s Man Of The Match as Chiefs beat Cape Town City 3-0. #PSL ✌️ pic.twitter.com/PbAiIiw3kS— Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) January 12, 2020
Kaizer Chiefs depress me 😓😓😓😓😓😓😓😓😓😓im not well yaz hawa ...i think i need Rusian bear..Jameson...n 1818 hawa pic.twitter.com/bpUBLYJVV2— Nishia Munyai (@neshymunyai) January 12, 2020
As sundowns family we might as well just forget about the R15m from #AbsaPremiership and focus on winning R35 895 400.00 from CAF champions league because the referees handed the league title to Kaizer chiefs in the first half of season against Amazulu and Baroka FC. pic.twitter.com/PA1kdOKLeK— 👆🏿💚💛AbsaPremAndTKOChamp (@9xChamPFion) January 12, 2020
Kaizer Chiefs doing the Lord’s work on a weekly basis. 💉💉💉💉 pic.twitter.com/CqytPIK0B5— #GoldenPower 💽 OUT NOW! (@OscarMbo) January 12, 2020
A special thanks to the University of Francisco students for the visit and tour of the Kaizer Chiefs Village yesterday #KaizerChiefs50 #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/TXMxEWajv3— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 12, 2020
90 + 3'| #KC 3 : 0 #HP— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 8, 2020
Full time score: (Mathoho 27’, Castro 57’, 69’) Kaizer Chiefs 3 : 0 Highlands Park #Amakhosi4Life #AbsaPrem #KaizerChiefs50 pic.twitter.com/5Wezn4KARl
38 points. It's 2020 and we're still at the top of the table. Thank you Kaizer Chiefs💛✌️🖤#Amakhosi4Life #KaizerChiefs50 pic.twitter.com/oSDqrdfRkl— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) January 8, 2020
My @KaizerChiefs Family, as much as I hate to say it.. We are supporting Pirates on Wednesday. ASINA CHOICE!!#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/Oo9WOMIMsU— Ngwana Mmuwi (@robzinterris) January 11, 2020
Patiently waiting on 3:30pm💙💛 Cape Town City FC vs Kaizer Chiefs #citizens pic.twitter.com/iWjVYdq8SH— RIPThandoSigcu (@maradebe2) January 12, 2020
3nil— #Sesothofashioneng (@moloi_poka) January 12, 2020
3points
3 header
Clean Sheet✌⚽❤ #AbsaPrem #khosi4life @KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/jZTx9TwOWy
The silence and subsequent absence of Sundowns and Pirates fans from social media this morning is proudly sponsored by Kaizer Chiefs. 😂😂😂— Jay🇿🇦 (@JayNtuli) January 9, 2020
We move. #Amakhosi50 ⚽#AbsaPrem #Amakhosi4Life ✌✌ pic.twitter.com/wyk61tYqrc
As for the "Kaizer chiefs" shirt #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Er4IydhJoq— AntisocialExtrovert (@its_just_tp) January 12, 2020
For a second i thought that was a Kaizer Chiefs tshirt #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/2Db3KzyRKo— Tsuli (@Tsuli007) January 12, 2020
Samir Nurković scored 8 league goals in 13 games (NO PENALTY)— Luando Shakes Mashalaba (@LwandoMashalab2) January 11, 2020
Castro scored 6 goals (NO PENALTY)
❤️✌️💯 @KaizerChiefs the boys are doing well.
In addition, we are not a one man team... We win without Samir, without Billiat, without Khune. The team is united. pic.twitter.com/6VKbu16gmI
Is this the NEW Kaizer Chief jersey? 😂😂😂 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/mUB2YZxa3r— Black & Blessed ❤❤✌ (@Mama_Bridgie) January 12, 2020