How the 'social media silence was sponsored by Kaizer Chiefs'

After seeing the Brazilians get closer to them a week ago, Amakhosi are beginning to keep their distance again

impressed South African fans with a 3-0 thrashing of at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Many supporters were overjoyed with a simpler new trend, the Chiefs jersey. You can find many fans commenting on the effect of the shirt on their results.

The highlight of social media's reaction was the creative ways Chiefs fans found to express their joy after going nine points clear of .

The Brazilians have a game in hand but Chiefs are beginning to get back in form and this has relieved the supporters after a difficult turn of the year.

Finally, Amakhosi fans are wondering where the and Sundowns followers went on social media.

They would like to believe they ran away after witnessing Chiefs outstanding display in Soweto. Hence, Chiefs have "sponsored" the social media silence.

⏱ ‘90 | Full time at the FNB Stadium 🏟



Kaizer Chiefs come out victorious and claim all three points. Congratulations to AmaKhosi on a well deserved win.



✌️ Chiefs 3️⃣-0️⃣ CTCFC 💙#iamCityFC #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/9zvIBKEdUT — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) January 12, 2020

Kaizer Chiefs should have unveiled this Jersey as "The 3 goals Jersey"#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/eGvRlMSOv1 — 👑 SKHU 👑🇿🇦 30th Jan 🎉🎂🎉🎂🎊 (@shySkhu) January 12, 2020

George Maluleka of Kaizer Chiefs was named today’s Man Of The Match as Chiefs beat Cape Town City 3-0. #PSL ✌️ pic.twitter.com/PbAiIiw3kS — Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) January 12, 2020

Kaizer Chiefs depress me 😓😓😓😓😓😓😓😓😓😓im not well yaz hawa ...i think i need Rusian bear..Jameson...n 1818 hawa pic.twitter.com/bpUBLYJVV2 — Nishia Munyai (@neshymunyai) January 12, 2020

As sundowns family we might as well just forget about the R15m from #AbsaPremiership and focus on winning R35 895 400.00 from CAF champions league because the referees handed the league title to Kaizer chiefs in the first half of season against Amazulu and FC. pic.twitter.com/PA1kdOKLeK — 👆🏿💚💛AbsaPremAndTKOChamp (@9xChamPFion) January 12, 2020

Kaizer Chiefs doing the Lord’s work on a weekly basis. 💉💉💉💉 pic.twitter.com/CqytPIK0B5 — #GoldenPower 💽 OUT NOW! (@OscarMbo) January 12, 2020

A special thanks to the University of Francisco students for the visit and tour of the Kaizer Chiefs Village yesterday #KaizerChiefs50 #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/TXMxEWajv3 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 12, 2020

38 points. It's 2020 and we're still at the top of the table. Thank you Kaizer Chiefs💛✌️🖤#Amakhosi4Life #KaizerChiefs50 pic.twitter.com/oSDqrdfRkl — Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) January 8, 2020

My @KaizerChiefs Family, as much as I hate to say it.. We are supporting Pirates on Wednesday. ASINA CHOICE!!#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/Oo9WOMIMsU — Ngwana Mmuwi (@robzinterris) January 11, 2020

Patiently waiting on 3:30pm💙💛 Cape Town City FC vs Kaizer Chiefs #citizens pic.twitter.com/iWjVYdq8SH — RIPThandoSigcu (@maradebe2) January 12, 2020

The silence and subsequent absence of Sundowns and Pirates fans from social media this morning is proudly sponsored by Kaizer Chiefs. 😂😂😂



We move. #Amakhosi50 ⚽#AbsaPrem #Amakhosi4Life ✌✌ pic.twitter.com/wyk61tYqrc — Jay🇿🇦 (@JayNtuli) January 9, 2020

For a second i thought that was a Kaizer Chiefs tshirt #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/2Db3KzyRKo — Tsuli (@Tsuli007) January 12, 2020

Samir Nurković scored 8 league goals in 13 games (NO PENALTY)



Castro scored 6 goals (NO PENALTY)



❤️✌️💯 @KaizerChiefs the boys are doing well.



In addition, we are not a one man team... We win without Samir, without Billiat, without Khune. The team is united. pic.twitter.com/6VKbu16gmI — Luando Shakes Mashalaba (@LwandoMashalab2) January 11, 2020