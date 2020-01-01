How the Premier League season would have ended based on current results

We've crunched the numbers to predict what a finished Premier League table would look like, with every team's current form taken into consideration

The Covid-19 crisis has devastated the world, with the virus showing few signs of slowing down. It has also inevitably disrupted the Premier League, with all matches suspended until April 30 - though further postponements are increasingly likely.

Questions remain about how the remainder of the league campaign will end following the suspension, but ever wonder what the finished table would look like based on current results if the suspension had never happened?

With the help of our friends at StatsPerform, we've generated a predicted, completed league standings table based on each team's present form after 38 matches played.

are crowned champions with 101 points, breaking 's previous Premier League record total of 100 points in 2017-18 (their "Centurion" season).

Manchester City's second-placed finish on 80 points would mean that the gap between first and second (21 points) would be the largest ever between the top two positions in the English top flight. This surpasses Man City's title win in 2018, when they finished 19 points ahead of crosstown rivals .

Leicester finish in third place above , with Man Utd ending their season in fifth place, which would grant them the final coveted slot if Man City's European ban is upheld)

finish in sixth place, earning them a spot in the in the 2020-21 season (again, should Man City's European ban be upheld).

Norwich, and Bournemouth are relegated, with narrowly avoiding the drop with superior goal difference. StatsPerform predict that Watford have just a 61.7 per cent chance of survival versus Bournemouth's 55.4%.

Projected finished Premier League table based on current results

Pos Team Projected points 1 Liverpool (C) 101* 2 Manchester City 80 3 Leicester 67 4 Chelsea 63 5 Manchester United 61 6 Tottenham 58 7 56 8 56 9 55 10 50 11 49 12 49 13 46 14 44 15 West Ham 39 16 37 17 Watford 36 18 Bournemouth 36 19 Aston Villa 32 20 Norwich 29

*Data generated through StatsPerform AI