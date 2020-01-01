How the lockdown could effect Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs – Marques

The experienced coach shares his thoughts on the lockdown where the players are forced to train alone at home

Former Moroka Swallows coach Zeca Marques says the current lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic might hurt and benefit who have played more games in all competitions than any other Premier Soccer League ( ) team.

The experienced coach believes a club like will lament the unprecedented break as they were enjoying their momentum heading to the final matches of the season.

On the other hand, the 58-year-old manager is confident the players will not come back having weight problems but says fitness levels will be massively affected.

“It’s very difficult to say Sundowns might benefit because this has never happened. It’s the first time in history, in football history that the lockdown has happened for this specific reason,” Marques told Goal.

“It’s very difficult to assess what could happen but what will work is the mindset, the psychological side of the game. You know, having to reboot again it’s difficult for some players.

“Sundowns might take advantage but it depends on what program Pitso (Mosimane) gave them. It plays a big role in how they maintain their fitness levels so that at least they try to maximize this stoppage as much as possible for them to hit the ground running when they restart.”

With the PSL table toppers, Amakhosi looking to lift the 2019/20 PSL title, Marques is confident coach Ernst Middendorp’s men will be badly hurt by the forced lockdown.

“Look, there’s no doubt the break will affect them, everyone, more importantly, some teams might take advantage because it affects the rhythm of teams such as Chiefs and Sundowns,” added the former Black mentor.

“Chiefs were on the run, Sundowns were on the run and they’ve lost that momentum now. So, when they restart, it’s almost like a mini pre-season and they will need about three weeks to get going again. To get back to normal fitness conditions or levels.

"Although they are training at home, they will definitely need to get the rhythm back because they will lose confidence, competitiveness. So, there’s a lot of issues that will affect them."

On whether some coaches might experience weight problems when their players return from the break, the veteran tactician believes the players are professional enough to look after their bodies.

“Well, the weight you can control because you will need to eat properly,” he continued.

“If you stay active during the day and you eat properly and you don’t eat silly things like the sweet stuff, you obviously don't gain weight.

“I’m sure the clubs have taken good care of that and when they return they don’t have weight problems.”