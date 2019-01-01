Mamelodi Sundowns v Kaizer Chiefs

How the fans reacted as Kaizer Chiefs beat Mamelodi Sundowns in PSL showdown

Kaizer Chiefs
This has to be one of the best days of the season for Amakhosi supporters, as their team proved themselves as serious challengers for the title

Mamelodi Sundowns were hoping Kaizer Chiefs' bright start to the season would eventually fade away at some point in the PSL campaign.

However, Amakhosi just keep getting stronger and stronger, as they are proving their doubters wrong.

Their latest impressive result is a victory against the defending champions themselves, Mamelodi Sundowns. Serbian forward Samir Nurkovic was the hero of the day scoring a brace in Chiefs' 2-0 away win at Loftus Versveld.

We take a look at how the supporters of both teams and neutrals reacted during the match and immediately after the result.

There are also some striking videos from the stadium, thanks to journalist Mahlatse Mphahlele, capturing the tension between coaches Pitso Mosimane and Ernst Middendorp. He posted the videos for followers of the game on Twitter.

We also take a look at the amazing crowd attendance at the stadium, competing with the attendance of the Soweto Derby. The crowd was so animated even Nigerian followers were impressed.

Follow all the reaction of Sundowns against Chiefs below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

