How the fans reacted as Kaizer Chiefs beat Mamelodi Sundowns in PSL showdown

This has to be one of the best days of the season for Amakhosi supporters, as their team proved themselves as serious challengers for the title

were hoping ' bright start to the season would eventually fade away at some point in the campaign.

However, Amakhosi just keep getting stronger and stronger, as they are proving their doubters wrong.

Their latest impressive result is a victory against the defending champions themselves, Mamelodi Sundowns. Serbian forward Samir Nurkovic was the hero of the day scoring a brace in Chiefs' 2-0 away win at Loftus Versveld.

We take a look at how the supporters of both teams and neutrals reacted during the match and immediately after the result.

There are also some striking videos from the stadium, thanks to journalist Mahlatse Mphahlele, capturing the tension between coaches Pitso Mosimane and Ernst Middendorp. He posted the videos for followers of the game on Twitter.

We also take a look at the amazing crowd attendance at the stadium, competing with the attendance of the Soweto Derby. The crowd was so animated even Nigerian followers were impressed.

Follow all the reaction of Sundowns against Chiefs below:

#PitsoMosimane and #ErnstMiddendorp had a heated exchange on their way back to the changeroom at half time. #AbsaPremiership pic.twitter.com/EfWkJ7U2kP — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 27, 2019

“They are always benefiting” - Pitso Mosimane, 2019 https://t.co/IC14gf48hv — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) October 27, 2019

@TheRealPitso What a pathetic display for a category A game. The hyping benefitted Chiefs players than Sundowns players. Never showed any Championship class. Pathetic missed opportunities shows our worth in the game 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆 — Jomo P (@p_jomo) October 27, 2019

Never, never again shall this beautiful team of Kaizer Chiefs be beaten by Sundowns again #Amakhosi4Life 😆😆 — King Yandi (@KingYandisa) October 27, 2019

Kaizer Chiefs filled up Loftus Versfeld, Kaizer Chiefs is about to be the first team to beat Sundowns in the league, Kaizer Chiefs is about to be win against Sundowns away for the first time since 2014. In a nutshell Kaizer Chiefs is back with a bang 😊✌🏾✌🏾💃💃 #AbsaPremiership — Manzezulu (@Slindi_ZamaM) October 27, 2019

Pitso is livid. He'll have a lot to say after the game. Jali has been decent, with the exception of that glaring miss. Amakhosi are becoming a real threat now. Kaizer Chiefs can win a trophy this season. They've been intentional since the season began #Sundowns — Mafa Sikhafungana (@I_am_Mafah) October 27, 2019

Yes we might catch hands from abo Stelenbosch but We are definitely not losing to chiefs we are not Sundowns ra Bleksem'a rona. — Bhaka Bhaka🏴‍☠️ (@Tsitsa_Lenyora) October 27, 2019

Kaizer Chiefs winning 2-0 against Sundowns on the road. Pitso Mosimane & Sundowns missed Onyango today & it shows. — Atuhaire J Sherura (@julzsherura) October 27, 2019

Mna i would never support Chiefs over Sundowns... But the way Sundowns fans have been disrespecting anything associated with Pirates lately. Sundowns fans deserves this loss. — #HandsOffRulani (@Mdange_KaTshiw) October 27, 2019

No excuses here.Mamelodi Sundowns FC created more chances than Kaizer Chiefs FC and missed them.We have no one to blame but ourselves because we should have won this game... #AbsaPrem #SSDiski #DownsLive pic.twitter.com/3LUwF1zOar — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) October 27, 2019

My loyalty is with Idols but my heart is on the Chiefs VS Sundowns game this afternoon😭😭😭😭 #IdolsSA — 27OctoberMamaScorpio (@Lethu_Khathide) October 27, 2019

Watching the match between sundowns and chiefs and am very ashamed to be a Nigerian. Look at the stadium,the fans, the pitch. Oh my God. 9ja giant of africa my foot. — Mercy_Army_#bbnaija (@chiziem_chizzy) October 27, 2019

Funny thing is Sundowns fans wanted to win todays game even though your own coach said, "You don't have to beat Chiefs to win the leaugue. " He never came out to win today's game. Why are you sad? 🤷🏾‍♂️ YOU GUYS ARE FUNNY LOL #Amakhosi4Life — #NdakwenzaNtoni (@BluelleKodisang) October 27, 2019