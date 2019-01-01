WTF

How Tau, Radebe, Mosimane and South African football reacted to Springboks glory

South Africa lifted the Rugby World Cup trophy for the third time, equaling New Zealand's record

The Springboks beat England 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan on Sunday.

Historically, rugby was not one of the popular sports among most soccer fans in South Africa, but rugby has helped unite the nation of South Africa in each of their World Cup triumphs in 1995, 2007 and now 2019.

We take a look at how the South African football community celebrated the Springboks triumph on social media, and it seems the 2019 World Cup glory is going to win more rugby fans in the country.

We share South African football's posts, as well as which tweets soccer star's liked or retweeted. Some of the most famous posts were from Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau, South Africa legend Lucas Radebe, former Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

