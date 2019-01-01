How Tau, Radebe, Mosimane and South African football reacted to Springboks glory

South Africa lifted the Rugby World Cup trophy for the third time, equaling New Zealand's record

The Springboks beat 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup final in on Sunday.

Historically, rugby was not one of the popular sports among most soccer fans in , but rugby has helped unite the nation of South Africa in each of their World Cup triumphs in 1995, 2007 and now 2019.

We take a look at how the South African football community celebrated the Springboks triumph on social media, and it seems the 2019 World Cup glory is going to win more rugby fans in the country.

We share South African football's posts, as well as which tweets soccer star's liked or retweeted. Some of the most famous posts were from Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau, South Africa legend Lucas Radebe, former coach Steve Komphela and coach Pitso Mosimane.

I've always looked at the EFF as a voice of the people and admired your tenacity and what you stand for, but as their spokesperson your comment is uncalled for... https://t.co/giDFHZyLSb — Mike Makaab (@MikeMakaab) November 3, 2019

Worked with this man at Chiefs. Absolutely unbelievable! Congratulations Dr Lehlohonolo Jerome Mampane🍾👌🍾 #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/BuxnIi1d7h — Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) November 3, 2019

This is the most South African photo you have ever seen💚🇿🇦#ThePrideRunsDeep pic.twitter.com/WBk5hmGVsG — Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) November 3, 2019

It’s been a heavy struggle for black Springboks to get Bok selection. There were times when white players didn’t pass the ball to them. Today, it was Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe, who played their grassroots rugby in the hood, scored South Africa’s World Cup winnings tries pic.twitter.com/x0Te5ctO1A — cheryl roberts (@cherylroberts00) November 2, 2019

A special moment for all 57 million South Africans as @Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and the president of the country, @CyrilRamaphosa, lift the #WebbEllisCup#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/oail0nfmKs — SuperSport 🏉🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 2, 2019

Born to teenage parents.

Grew up in a South African Township.

Slept on the floor.

Lost his mother at 15.

Got a scholarship to play rugby.

First black captain of SA.

First time his father has traveled out of SA.

First black captain to lift the Webb Ellis trophy.#RWCFinal #Kolisi pic.twitter.com/eXN9AwIqzx — Kiah (@a_true_blonde) November 2, 2019

1st thing for Border rugby is get proper administrators in asap to run rugby affairs even if it means re election. 2nd Pa is to breathe life into Rugby Development.. https://t.co/Lu6bcNyLkW — ThandoManana (@TandoManana) November 3, 2019

Today I wake up in a country alive with possibilities:



A child born in Zwide township yesterday led our country to a historic moment.

All people want is genuine opportunities not favours. When they have these, work like a slave to realize ur dreams! #SiyaKolisi pic.twitter.com/3XjadjTvps — Lux September (@Lux_September) November 3, 2019