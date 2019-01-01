How Tau, Radebe, Mosimane and South African football reacted to Springboks glory
The Springboks beat England 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan on Sunday.
Historically, rugby was not one of the popular sports among most soccer fans in South Africa, but rugby has helped unite the nation of South Africa in each of their World Cup triumphs in 1995, 2007 and now 2019.
We take a look at how the South African football community celebrated the Springboks triumph on social media, and it seems the 2019 World Cup glory is going to win more rugby fans in the country.
We share South African football's posts, as well as which tweets soccer star's liked or retweeted. Some of the most famous posts were from Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau, South Africa legend Lucas Radebe, former Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.
I've always looked at the EFF as a voice of the people and admired your tenacity and what you stand for, but as their spokesperson your comment is uncalled for... https://t.co/giDFHZyLSb— Mike Makaab (@MikeMakaab) November 3, 2019
World Champions 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/WdelheGgAV— Percy Tau (@percymuzitau22) November 3, 2019
Worked with this man at Chiefs. Absolutely unbelievable! Congratulations Dr Lehlohonolo Jerome Mampane🍾👌🍾 #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/BuxnIi1d7h— Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) November 3, 2019
"iBubbly .. Shampopo .. Shampizii" 😂😂😂 Xhosa commentary stays winning #Mapimpi #RWC2019 #RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/FWqixHuGoZ— Zainè (@ENERGYDSGN95) November 2, 2019
Don't let them divide us!!!! #Springboks #StrongerTogether #RWC2019 pic.twitter.com/WmIXpjHtj2— Bongani Bingwa - (@bonglez) November 2, 2019
We are our Ancestor’s wildest dreams #SiyaKolisi pic.twitter.com/v4poqQEeNr— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) November 2, 2019
November 2, 2019
🏆 When the realisation kicks in#StrongerTogether #RWC2019Champions pic.twitter.com/BesiXn3Gmd— Springboks (@Springboks) November 2, 2019
This is the most South African photo you have ever seen💚🇿🇦#ThePrideRunsDeep pic.twitter.com/WBk5hmGVsG— Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) November 3, 2019
A beautiful moment between president @CyrilRamaphosa and captain #SiyaKolisi #RWCFinal #Springboks #StrongerTogether #ENGvRSApic.twitter.com/U9xKO0BqPh— Insta: Karabo.Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) November 2, 2019
It’s been a heavy struggle for black Springboks to get Bok selection. There were times when white players didn’t pass the ball to them. Today, it was Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe, who played their grassroots rugby in the hood, scored South Africa’s World Cup winnings tries pic.twitter.com/x0Te5ctO1A— cheryl roberts (@cherylroberts00) November 2, 2019
P🇿🇦R🇿🇦O🇿🇦U🇿🇦D #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/7CQTRFeW7V— Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) November 2, 2019
Mommy, daddy, boeties, South Africa. We F%#king did it. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/HXkki4rEEh— Damian de allende (@Doogz) November 2, 2019
A special moment for all 57 million South Africans as @Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and the president of the country, @CyrilRamaphosa, lift the #WebbEllisCup#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/oail0nfmKs— SuperSport 🏉🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 2, 2019
Born to teenage parents.— Kiah (@a_true_blonde) November 2, 2019
Grew up in a South African Township.
Slept on the floor.
Lost his mother at 15.
Got a scholarship to play rugby.
First black captain of SA.
First time his father has traveled out of SA.
First black captain to lift the Webb Ellis trophy.#RWCFinal #Kolisi pic.twitter.com/eXN9AwIqzx
1st thing for Border rugby is get proper administrators in asap to run rugby affairs even if it means re election. 2nd Pa is to breathe life into Rugby Development.. https://t.co/Lu6bcNyLkW— ThandoManana (@TandoManana) November 3, 2019
Today I wake up in a country alive with possibilities:— Lux September (@Lux_September) November 3, 2019
A child born in Zwide township yesterday led our country to a historic moment.
All people want is genuine opportunities not favours. When they have these, work like a slave to realize ur dreams! #SiyaKolisi pic.twitter.com/3XjadjTvps
Win Win Situation! pic.twitter.com/I8DCJNCR9l— ProVerb (@ProVerbMusic) November 2, 2019
What is impossible with man is possible with God.— cheslin kolbe (@Cheslin_Kolbe11) November 2, 2019
This is for you South Africa, one team one dream🙏 pic.twitter.com/o4tOrgZPi7
Absolutely a fantastic day @Springboks @LUFC @amakhosi4live day of celebrations #StrongerTogether #MOT— Lucas Radebe (@LucasRadebe) November 2, 2019