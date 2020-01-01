How SuperSport United's Furman is matched by Mamelodi Sundowns' Kekana – Igesund

The former Bafana manager speaks about the qualities of the outgoing Matsatsantsa skipper

Former Bafana Bafana and SuperSport United coach Gordon Igesund has expressed an emotional message to skipper Dean Furman.

‘GI’ also reflects on how the former Doncaster Rovers midfielder completed his switch to the reigning MTN8 champions, whilst saying he was criticized for bringing an unknown midfielder to the national side.

Moreover, the four-time Premier Soccer League ( ) winner has also compared skipper Hlompho Kekana to the nippy midfielder.

“Sadly, I got a lot of stick when I brought him in. But the rest is history. I wish him the best in his next chapter [of his career],” Igesund told DailySun.

“I brought him because he has character as well as being a fighter. He doesn’t have the flair of other South African players, but he’s a no-nonsense player.

“He is a top holding midfielder. He wins the ball quickly, gets it back quickly, plays it early and he can make good passes. The closest player to Furman for me at the moment is Hlompho Kekana [Mamelodi Sundowns captain].

“He does all the dirty work in the team. He’s a type of player that any team needs.”

Although the Tshwane giants made attempts to retain the experienced midfielder’s services, coach Kaitano Tembo will have to find a suitable replacement for the anchorman headed for the United Kingdom.

The Cape Town-born midfielder joined the reigning Wafa Wafa champions ahead of the 2015/16 season and has lifted two Nedbank Cup titles with coach Tembo’s troops.

Meanwhile, Tembo is looking for an experienced midfield enforcer to fill the void in the heart of the park and the club has handed goalkeeper Ronwen Williams the captain’s armband to lead the side in the 2020/21 season.

On the other hand, his agent Glyn Binkin recently told Goal the 31-year-old is heading back to to be with his family but there are no offers on the table as yet.