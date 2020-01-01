How SuperSport United could line up without Furman

The South Africa international has returned to the UK to be with his family and his departure has left a hole in the Matsatsantsa midfield

Kaitano Tembo has a decision to make on how his SuperSport United will line-up without midfield workhorse Dean Furman.

The 31-year-old parted ways with Matsatsantsa this week, ending his relationship with the club prematurely due to the suspension of football in the country as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Having been part of the Tshwane giants for the past five years, Furman has certainly left a huge void in the middle of the park, and this is where Tembo will have to use his intelligence to ensure that the team doesn't struggle going forward.

CEO Stanley Matthews has already indicated that he won't be signing Furman's replacement ahead of next season, meaning the same players Tembo has at his disposal are likely to get the chance to fill the void.

What could make this whole situation more difficult is that a few clubs, including and , have shown interest in a few SuperSport United players, and the club could be tempted to sell in order to balance their books.

Now, let's take a look at how Matsatsantsa could line-up in the remaining matches of the season and again next term.

SuperSport United now have four central midfielders available to them for the remainder of the campaign - and not much is likely to change to the entire setup except in midfield.

Teboho Mokoena is one player who played just in front of Furman for many years since his promotion to the first team.

However, Mokoena, 23, is more attack-minded than a defensive midfielder, and while he can do all the dirty work in midfield, the problem with him fitting in nicely in that position is that he tends to pick up too many yellow cards.

If Mokoena is to play in that Furman role then Tembo will need to sit him down and instil some discipline before entrusting him with it going forward.

And playing Mokoena in a more defensive role would need the technical team to bring in someone new in his previous role or perhaps not someone entirely new but with more experience to create and score enough goals for the team.

That player can be Kudakwashe Mahachi, who has goals in him but hasn't found his feet since joining SuperSport from Orlando Pirates.

Another player capable of doing a good job for United in midfield is none other than Sipho Mbule.

Mbule understands the culture of the club and knows what the coaches expect from him as a player.

Interestingly, Mbule did brilliantly in Furman's absence during the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup campaign in which SuperSport United went all the way to the final.

He hasn't been that fortunate in terms of game time as Furman was the main man for that defensive midfield position for five years.

But with Furman now gone, this is no doubt it is Mbule's chance to impress and if he does so in the remaining matches of the season provided the season resumes, then he's likely to keep his place in Tembo's starting line-up for next season and beyond.

The club also has Jamie Webber (22) and Jesse Donn (21) as available options and they may need to groom them for the future.

Webber joined United from Stellenbosch in January 2018 and can be trusted with handling the pressure but he may have to be introduced gradually to the team - perhaps allow him to feature in less important matches or more Cup games.

Article continues below

Donn isn't a regular this season but that's because he only arrived at the start of the campaign - but his single appearance under Tembo may simply mean he hasn't been doing enough at the training grounds but Furman's departure should be motivation enough for him to work even harder.

But as things stand, Tembo needs the experience and stability in midfield to finish in a respectable position this season before starting with the process of grooming and experimenting for the upcoming football year.

And he can get that experience from the players who have been there with the team such as Mokoena and Mbule while working on helping both Webber and Donn improve their game.