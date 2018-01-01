How South African football celebrated Christmas and Boxing Day

Premier Soccer League clubs are enjoying a mid-season break during this festive period

PSL clubs and star players shared their personal Christmas photographs, videos and messages with South African fans.

We put together this collection of social media messages on Christmas and Boxing Day for readers.

Beautiful Durban and its traditions still intact..... Streets seemingly clean and ready for the Festive Season!!



Merry Xmas to everybody!! Live ur purpose!! pic.twitter.com/MzMAtGLZ1D — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) December 24, 2018

Merry Christmas to all our people and your loved ones... Thank you for all the love and support in 2018. Thank you for all the lessons and character building moments. May God continue to bless you, here’s to wishing you a prosperous new year! pic.twitter.com/dVOITnCrCJ — Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) December 25, 2018

I hope you all enjoyed your Christmas Day Celebrations 🎉🎊🎄🎁♥️.



Thank you for the well wishes.

May you all be protected. — Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) December 26, 2018

Merry Christmas to you all from the Parker family pic.twitter.com/wJfosYriTn — Bernard Parker (@BernardParker) December 25, 2018

Nothing can dim the light that shines from within 💡 pic.twitter.com/IrFNYZk7Mi — Bongani Zungu (@BonganiZungu08) December 24, 2018

It’s aren’t a new year yet but it’s was good seeing the guys after a 5 days break.! 🖤 — Thulani Hlatshwayo (@Thulani_Tyson03) December 26, 2018

Manchester City struggles while Liverpool enjoys the festive form. — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) December 26, 2018

Itumeleng is wishing you all a Merry Christmas during this festive period #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/HdwnXTMwb6 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 26, 2018

Every day is a gift, don't send it back unopened.



Happy Holidays everyone!🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/OkEllfcmKf — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) December 26, 2018

Build to overcome everything put before me, with my Lord savior by my side... #Ballo45 pic.twitter.com/qzqMjYQI7j — Lehlohonolo Majoro (@BalloJoro) December 26, 2018

🎄Spending time with family priceless🔥💙



Kermit Romeo Erasmus with his two little girls 🎁 pic.twitter.com/7QAS1mqUwB — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) December 25, 2018

Have yourself a very merry Christmas, Don't Drink And Drive 🍻+🚗=⚰️#AyeyeChilliaboysAyeye 🌶️🌶️ pic.twitter.com/KwT8SD0nyo December 25, 2018