Orlando Pirates

How South Africa reacted to Zinnbauer replacing Mokwena at Orlando Pirates

BackpagePix
We've seen a wide range of talking points related to the changes made at the helm of the Soweto club

On Tuesday Orlando Pirates confirmed Josef Zinnbauer as their new head coach, the permanent replacement of Milutin Sredojevic.

South African coach Rhulani Mokwena was temporarily in charge of Bucs for a few months and didn't enjoy the best of results.

Coming under increasing pressure with their poor form, Pirates have made the change swiftly with Mokwena returning to his role as assistant coach.

Many South African football followers added to the banter on social media, discussing Mokwena's inability to impress during his stint in charge.

Despite the rivalry in Gauteng, there are many Mamelodi Sundowns supporters with a soft spot, asking Mokwena to return to the Brazilians.

Kaizer Chiefs fans believe Pirates are copying their act, by bringing in a German coach. We also take a look at what South African football followers feel about the selection of Zinnbauer as the new man in charge.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

