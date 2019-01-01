How South Africa reacted to Zinnbauer replacing Mokwena at Orlando Pirates

We've seen a wide range of talking points related to the changes made at the helm of the Soweto club

On Tuesday confirmed Josef Zinnbauer as their new head coach, the permanent replacement of Milutin Sredojevic.

South African coach Rhulani Mokwena was temporarily in charge of Bucs for a few months and didn't enjoy the best of results.

Coming under increasing pressure with their poor form, Pirates have made the change swiftly with Mokwena returning to his role as assistant coach.

Many South African football followers added to the banter on social media, discussing Mokwena's inability to impress during his stint in charge.

Despite the rivalry in Gauteng, there are many supporters with a soft spot, asking Mokwena to return to the Brazilians.

fans believe Pirates are copying their act, by bringing in a German coach. We also take a look at what South African football followers feel about the selection of Zinnbauer as the new man in charge.

Rhulani Mokwena back to factory settings pic.twitter.com/mH27Ifgmzr — Lerato (@IG_lerato) December 10, 2019

Rhulani Mokwena is still the future of Orlando pirates — 5th January (@LutendoKhoromm2) December 10, 2019

"I think the young man (Rhulani Mokwena) is doing a good job, if you can't see it then I don't know. Because If you look at the way the team is playing, there's something he's putting in. All I can say is that Rhulani is a good coach & he's on the right track"- Wedson Nyirenda pic.twitter.com/MuUzmTQyA2 — Nathi K (@Nathaniels15) December 10, 2019

Maybe Rhulani Mokwena must come back home 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GVtGPNXGR2 — يا لا يصدق 🇿🇦 (@9xChamPFion) December 10, 2019

Rhulani Mokwena gone as Orlando Pirates coach! pic.twitter.com/n68lykE6xc — . (@Weahs_Run) December 10, 2019

Rhulani Mokwena was playing good football for the spectacle the unfortunate part is that good football does not win games this thing is a marathon and needs three points. — Dr Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) December 10, 2019

Balance me here Since Orlando pirates announced Zanzibar or Zambia not abt his name as new head coach does this mean Rulani Mokwena is going back to his internship job ? pic.twitter.com/6wzDwMeZOj — Sorry you aren't talking to me (@Fighters4what) December 10, 2019

💭💬RHULANI MOKWENA💬💭



Come to your real home Rhulani. It didn't work out at Pirates. You forged your reputation with Sundowns. You can only get better at Sundowns.



Come back and restore your winning mentality. #Sundowns #OnceAlways #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/5hyDrHEwd3 — 🇿🇦Thabang Mantutle🇱🇸 (@ThabangMantutle) December 10, 2019

Rhulani Mokwena will return to his position of being a side chick for Orlando Pirates😂 #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/dqtfulG6eR — Deja Vu♥ (@DMN4ever) December 10, 2019

19 Wins

14 Draws

30 DEFEATS



Josef Zimbabwe is the new Orlando Pirates coach



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Hunter 👑 (@JLMokwena) December 10, 2019

Sundowns fans must also take pride in their product which is Rhulani Mokwena they must not be selective. — Alex ™ (@AlexSithole) December 10, 2019

Welcome to our new #orlandopirates coach Joe Zinnbauer. He has a clear plan for the team. He needs our support. Let's not criticize and give the man a chance to show what he can do. We will come back to greater heights💪💪💪 This season is far from being finished💀#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/xSqWrXLba7 — Joseph Bertrand (@JoBertrand19) December 10, 2019

They are trying to be Chiefs. Bringing in a German...The difference between him and Middendorp is that our Midderndorp is a German Sheppard and Josef Zinnbauer is a German Rhulani...We see them...Welcome to the pic.twitter.com/vBrFF3PLLZ — . (@Nkgadimaclinton) December 10, 2019

From now on I will be solely responsible for Twitter line-up, I will be hand delivering it to Coach Zinnbauer. Tshepo, Muzi and Boks demoted pic.twitter.com/fTQqWYbOXL — Stanley Tshabalala (@Schooler1__) December 10, 2019

I did a quick search on this Josef Zinnbauer. He is German and he coached teams like Hamburg SV and St Gallen in . Not a top coach at all — Mshishi 💛Vila💛Jali💛 (@Thipa_na) December 10, 2019

The way Orlando Pirates fans have been abused this season, we don't care if Sir Alex Ferguson is our coach or not, Asina ndaba nje. I mean, Josef Zinnbauer from have been announced as the new coach but no one is talking about it. Thats what pain do to fans. Silimele 😔 — Akani Mangena (@AkaniMangena) December 10, 2019

Rhulani is going back to his role as assistant 😐



Can he still handle press conferences on Zinnbauer's behalf? pic.twitter.com/pUooqWI9Ms — Simphiwe Majola (@simphiwe_majola) December 10, 2019

Zinnbauer is yet to win trophies in his career... 🤫🤫 pic.twitter.com/qSqv3iD5VA — Lwandiso Luthango (@Trevor_Not_Noah) December 10, 2019

Rulani aka Rhulani must discipline this new one called Josef Zinnbauer 🤭😂🤭😂🤭😂 pic.twitter.com/aELt9SmQmr — Black is Gold الأسود هو الذهب (@BlackisGoldz) December 10, 2019