How Shalulile ran away from medics to hide injuries - Hamata on Mamelodi Sundowns target

The highly-rated player took the PSL by storm as he scored goals with ease for the Lions of the North this past season

-bound Peter Shalulile has been lauded for his hard work by his former club boss at Tura Magic, Isack Hamata.

The 27-year-old speedy attacker started his career at Namibian club, Magic where he was nurtured in the academy before being promoted to the first team.

Shalulile has gone on to establish himself as one of best players in the Premier Soccer League ( ) while playing for .

More teams

The Namibia international is set to complete his move to Sundowns after leaving Highlands Park, who have sold their top-flight status to National First Division (NFD) club TS Galaxy, pending PSL approval.

“Hard work is what sets him apart from others. There is hardly any footballer in Namibia who works half as hard as Peter,” Hamata told Far Post.

“He loves the game and always wants to play football. He would even hide injuries and run away from medics just so he can play."

Shaulile is coming off a successful 2019/20 season in which he scooped the PSL Golden Boot after he hit the back of the net 16 times and he shared the award with forward Frank Mhango.

It is his second Golden Boot in having won the 2017/18 National First Division (NFD) top scorer accolade after netting 15 goals and he shared it with Black ' marksman Mwape Musonda.

Shalulile's Highlands Park teammate, Mothobi Mvala recalled the Windhoek-born player's first few days in South Africa, having joined the Lions of the North from Magic in 2015.

“He would actually run very fast when going to the shops because he was afraid they would mug him,” Mvala told the same publication.

Article continues below

Attacking midfielder Mvala, who is also expected to join Sundowns, shared an apartment with Shalulile in Edenvale, East Rand, Gauteng for two years.

“In the house, he would be doing squats and when we got to training the guy had more energy than everyone else. He would outrun all of us in training until we begged him to relax a little,” he added.

Shalulile is the first Namibian player to win the PSL Golden Boot accolade and he has been tipped for a PSL Footballer of the Season award nomination.