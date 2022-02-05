How Roy Hodgson's arrival at struggling Watford could help Nigeria’s Etebo – Dinnery

Watford’s injury expert Ben Dinnery has revealed why the arrival of manager Roy Hodgson will work in favour of midfielder Oghenekaro Peter Etebo.

The 26-year-old Nigeria international has missed action for the last five months after he suffered a torn quad injury during the Hornets' Premier League fixture against Newcastle United which ended 1-1 at Vicarage Road on September 25, 2021.

Etebo, who spent parts of the last two seasons out on loan from parent club Stoke City, at Getafe and Galatasaray, before his temporary switch to Vicarage Road, has now recovered and started training with the first-team squad.

With former England manager Hodgson taking charge at the struggling side following the exit of Italian manager Claudio Ranieri, Dinnery believes a new system of play will help the Super Eagle to quickly claim his spot in the midfield.

“He’s slightly ahead of schedule,” Dinnery said as quoted by Football Insider. “This is one where he’ll be assessed on a daily basis to see how he competes with the team. It’ll be a big boost for him to be back in training again.

“Maybe the arrival of Roy Hodgson can benefit Peter Etebo. He has looked historically towards a 4-2-3-1, and Etebo would fit nicely in that midfield.

“There are a big number of first-team squad players at his disposal, so there isn’t any pressure to rush him back. In theory, if he’s coming through with these sessions without any issues, it’s just a case of building that baseline fitness and sharpness.

Dinnery further believes Etebo could make a bench appearance when Watford travel to face Burnley in a rescheduled Premier League fixture on Saturday.

“I definitely wouldn’t expect him to start again Burnley. But minutes from the bench are a possibility,” Dinnery continued. “In mid to late February, he will be approaching peak levels of fitness.”

While giving injury updates ahead of their Burnley clash, Watford confirmed Etebo had rejoined training with the first-team squad.

“After re-joining training, Peter Etebo [quad] is now doing some monitored work and will be further assessed over the coming days, while Kwadwo Baah [foot] is working outside and in contention for a return to full training soon,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“Nicolas Nkoulou [hamstring] is progressing well having recently started running outside, however, the Cameroonian defender is still a few weeks away from returning.”

Watford are currently lying 19th on the table with 14 points from 20 matches. They have won four matches, drawn two, and suffered 14 defeats.