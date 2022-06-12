How 'rare breed' Khune could get back to his best at Kaizer Chiefs - Dinkelacker

The man credited with making Itu one of the best keepers on the African continent has commented on his current situation at Amakhosi

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper coach Rainer Dinkelacker believes the club's captain Itumeleng Khune can still get back to his best.



The man nicknamed Itu endured a disappointing 2022-23 season as he saw game time hard to come by failing to make a single appearance in the Premier Soccer League.



Itu's career seems to be going downhill at the moment having made just 11 league appearances in the 2020-21 term and four in the 2019-20 season, but Dinkelacker is the of the view that the accomplished shot-stopper can still regain his old form with the help of the club's goalkeeper coach.



“Look I don’t know how fit he is at the moment, but what I do know for sure is that he is a rare breed, he is a special talent,” Dinkelacker said.



"[He] needs the right kind of support and training. If he is still motivated as he has always been and the goalkeeper coach gives him the right kind of support, and the right training, he will get back to his best.



“I read that he did very well in the DStv Cup and I am not surprised because at 34 as a goalkeeper he is still very young and I know his quality."



Khune, who will turn 35 on June 20, was one of the Warriors' standout players as the team clinched the inaugural DStv Compact Cup midway through the current term.



“That is just the beginning. He can still play a season or two though because I believe he can still be the number one," the German trainer continued.



“Also it is important to have plan B for the future. Do you remember Emile (Baron)? He had no plan B and he struggled after the injuries hampered his football career, so that is just another quality, he thinks.



“What he is doing now (coaching badges) is for the future. All Itu needs right now is just the right training and remaining fit. He is one of the best I have ever worked with."