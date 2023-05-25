How Orlando Pirates star Erasmus motivated 'nervous and fearful' Ratomo ahead of PSL debut

Kermit Erasmus has revealed how he motivated Relebohile Ratomo ahead of his PSL debut for Orlando Pirates.

Ratomo has shown his potential with Pirates' senior team

Scored his first goal against AmaZulu

Erasmus reveals how he motivated him

WHAT HAPPENED: Ratomo was promoted to the Pirates senior team after he impressed whilst playing for the club's reserve team.

The 18-year-old made his Premier Soccer League debut against Royal AM on May 3 as his deflected shot helped the Sea Robbers get a point in that match which eventually ended in a 1-1 draw.

Two weeks later, the teenager was on the scoresheet as the Buccaneers ended the season with a 4-0 win over AmaZulu to seal their place in the 2023/24 Caf Champions League.

However, despite his confidence on the pitch, Erasmus reveals it was not easy for the youngster.

WHAT HE SAID: "You know when he came in, he was sitting next to me in the changing room and he looked a little bit nervous," Erasmus recalls as told by iDiski Times.

"And all I told him was to never forget that he’s got the ability to play as long as he was willing to make the hard yards for the team, the ability will come out on its own. It’s not to be fearful of the occasion, just play with freedom.

"It's easier said than done but, you know, I think when you hear from somebody who’s been part of the team or been in the game, it comes across a bit different.

"You could see in the game, he had so much fun. He’s such a great talent, I just hope that he has a great career and he keeps his feet on the ground."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ratomo will most definitely get more playing time next season considering Bucs will be playing in different competitions.

The Sea Robbers will be defending their MTN8 crown, at the same time competing in the Nedbank Cup.

Furthermore, Pirates will be competing in the Premier Soccer League as well as the Caf Champions League.

WHAT NEXT: Ratomo has the pre-season to convince Pirates' technical team that he is ready for regular engagements.