How Orlando Pirates showed they are championship material with Chippa win

The Buccaneers have made a habit of scoring late on in games this season and are quickly developing into a side full of self belief and character

' hard-fought 1-0 win over at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday evening contained several ingredients needed for a championship-winning side.

For starters, Bucs were coming into the game on the back of last weekend's jubilation over winning the MTN8 trophy by beating Bloemfontein .

There was always going to be the concern of a 'hangover' and certainly, there were going to be some tired legs just four days after the final in Durban.

More teams

So while Pirates were not at their best and struggled for rhythm and penetration against what must be said was a very good Chippa United defence, they were able to prevail thanks to Fortune Makaringe's 86th-minute winner.

Its often said in football that its a good sign when a team is able to secure victory even when not firing on all cylinders.

Its also a very encouraging sign for Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer that his men have, on numerous occasions already this season, scored in the dying minutes of matches.

Adding to Makaringe's 86th-minute strike was an 87th-minute winner from Tshegofatso Mabasa against SuperSport United, a 78th-minute goal from Siphelele Ndlovu in a 1-0 victory over , and a 90th-minute equaliser from Mabasa against FC.

Or put this way, in four of 10 games this season, Pirates have exhibited great fighting spirit to secure a positive result in the dying minutes.

This suggests a strong sense of unity and self-belief in the squad which would have received a major boost with Saturday’s MTN8 triumph – a first trophy for the club in six seasons, as well as R8 million prize money.

Article continues below

Also impressive has been the depth shown in the squad. Pirates have been able to keep churning out results in spite of injuries to key players, such as last season’s top goal scorer Gabadinho Mhango as well as Thembinkosi Lorch.

The Pirates bench is looking strong these days and it was the introduction of Terrence Dzvukamanja and Linda Mntambo, especially the latter - who provided the assist for Makaringe’s goal - which helped the Sea Robbers over the line in Soweto.

In closing, it’s worth noting that it’s early days yet and a lot can still happen. But with that said, Pirates are quickly shaping up to be ’ main contenders.



And there may be some inside the Buccaneers camp who are aware that on the last two occasions the club won the MTN8 trophy, in 2010 and 2011, they also went on win the league. As well as the Telkom Knockout and the Nedbank Cup (both in 2011).