How Orlando Pirates primed Mamelodi Sundowns for Caf Champions League success - Mokwena explains

Rhulani Mokwena has stated the Premier Soccer League game away against Orlando Pirates prepared his side for Caf Champions League dates.

Sundowns host Al Hilal on Saturday

Mokwena explains how Pirates win helped Downs

Masandawana aim at going all the way in Caf CL

WHAT HAPPENED: Mokwena's side defeated the Sea Robbers by a solitary goal in their latest Premier Soccer League game staged at Orlando Stadium.

The 36-year-old went on to laud Bucs, insisting they offered opposition just like a Caf Champions League team.

This weekend, Masandawana will continue with their continental season when they host Sudan's Al Hilal Omdurman in a Group B opener.

Mokwena has now explained why he was happy with a clean sheet kept against Pirates and how it might have reflected on what they should do to avoid conceding in away matches.

WHAT HE SAID: Champions League is a very important competition for the club. And we have to do better than we have done in the last three seasons," Mokwena said as quoted by Sowetan.

"And that is what we aim to do this season... to do better and try our level best and to win it. Fortunately, we are still in the last three competitions of the season and we have to do our best to try to win every single match from now on.

"One of the consistency features in terms of being knocked in the quarterfinal is we concede goals away from home and that becomes something that plays to our disadvantage.

"So, we have to try to work a little bit harder. That's why I was happy with the performance against Orlando Pirates last week because as hostile as the crowd was with a lot of tensions at the stadium, as aggressive as the opposition was... we were able to defend well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since conquering the continent in 2016, Sundowns have not managed to go all the way again.

In the last two editions, they have been knocked out in the quarter-final; it is understandable why Mokwena was happy with a clean sheet and victory against the Sea Robbers in the Premier Soccer League.

WHAT NEXT: After playing the Sudanese outfit on Saturday, the team will prepare to play Coton Sport and Al Ahly in their pool.