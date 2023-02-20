How Orlando Pirates players were kept away from Soweto Derby anxiety in win against Maritzburg United

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Sergio Almenara has revealed how they ensured players don't think about Soweto Derby ahead Maritzburg United game.

Pirates claimed vital win last weekend

Almenara reveals how players were prepared mentally

Pirates will play Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates made a massive step toward their bid to finish in the Caf Champions League spot by defeating Maritzburg United 2-1 in their latest Premier Soccer League game.

It is just normal for players to think about the biggest game in South Africa, the Soweto Derby, which might have affected their performance against the Team of Choice.

However, Bucs assistant coach Almenara has revealed how the players were prepared to ensure no disruptions happened on Friday at the Orlando Stadium.

WHAT HE SAID: "Against Maritzburg, we tried, by all means, to ensure that [anxiety] didn't affect us that we would be playing next in the [Soweto Derby]," Almenara said as quoted by Sowetan.

"We can't control some things but what we can control is the message we relay to the players, telling them to focus on the game at hand first, not the following one, which is the derby."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The PSL is in a critical stage with Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Richards Bay, and SuperSport United in the race for the Caf Champions League. However, Almenara underlines the importance of taking one game at a time.

"We don't talk too much about the future because we're working week by week but obviously being at Pirates means that we have the obligation to be in that position [of qualifying for the Champions League]," he concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bucs coach Riveiro will not be in the dugout owing to the suspension he is serving.

Backpagepix.

Pirates are desperate to end their winless streak against the Glamour Boys. Their last league win came in January 2021 and they have since lost four successive top-flight matches.

Chiefs and their coach Arthur Zwane are under pressure to perform after losing their Sunday's PSL game against Golden Arrows.

WHAT NEXT: Almenara and Riveiro will have to ensure their players are up to the task to stand a chance of winning the bragging rights.