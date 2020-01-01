How Orlando Pirates player Nkanyiso Zungu left his Kaizer Chiefs family

The left-footed player says he was attracted by Bucs' style of play and his dream had always been to play for the men in black

Newly-signed midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu said he was shocked when first learned the Soweto giants were interested in his services.

Zungu joined the Buccaneers on transfer deadline day, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract from Stellenbosch FC.

He says playing for the Houghton-based side had always been his childhood dream but he's well aware this is just the start as he now has to make the most of this opportunity.

"Initially, I was shocked, firstly because it came so unexpectedly as the window was about to close and secondly, the magnitude of the club that was interested in my services," Zungu said in an interview with Pirates.

"Playing for Pirates has been a childhood dream of mine. So, you can imagine what went through my mind when the call came through. But having said that, joining is only the start, I need to work hard to build on this and make this opportunity count," he said.

The 24-year-old dribbling wizard further revealed something interesting about his past, saying he grew up in a family but ignored them for Pirates as soon as he could make his own decisions.

He said what attracted him to Pirates was their style of play more than anything.

"The interesting thing is that I come from a family of staunch Kaizer Chiefs supporters but as soon as I was old enough to make my own decisions, I went against the grain and chose the Black and White of Pirates," revealed Zungu.

"I think I was mainly attracted to their style of play," added Zungu.

Zungu is already looking forward to the Soweto Derby clash against Chiefs on February 29 and admits his family will be divided but he's hopeful they will rally behind Pirates on the day now that he belongs to them.

"It will be interesting to see what happens because this will be the first time my family is put in such a position.

"It should be interesting though because I was destined to be here, playing for the team that I support. So, if it means I must break their hearts then so be it but I have a strong feeling that the family home will change to black and white for that day."