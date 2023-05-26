How Orlando Pirates might be silenced by Sekhukhune United in Nedbank Cup final - Truter has a plan

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has explained how he plans to stop Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final.

Sekhukhune are into their maiden final

Pirates chasing a domestic double

Truter has a plan to stop Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED: Sekhukhune booked their final ticket after ousting Stellenbosch in the semi-final, while Pirates defeated rivals Kaizer Chiefs to make it to the last hurdle.

Truter admitted the Sea Robbers come into Saturday's match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium as favourites.

However, the experienced tactician has not given up on the hope of winning the trophy and has revealed how he plans to stop Bucs.

WHAT HE SAID: "It’s not a secret that Orlando Pirates are favourites to win the Cup looking at their form," Truter said ahead of the match.

"Also, Pirates have already won the MTN8 this season, and you saw their performance against AmaZulu last weekend. I mean, they beat AmaZulu 4-0.

"So from our side, we are just going to soak up the pressure and hope to catch Pirates on the counter-attack.

"We know that they go all out in attack because that has been working for them in recent games, and we just gonna have our players behind the ball."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the first domestic final Sekhukhune have qualified for and they will be aiming at making history by winning it.

Babina Noko have not lost in the two meetings this season against the Sea Robbers - both in the Premier Soccer League.

They won the first round of the league at home 2-0 before drawing 1-1 at Orlando Stadium.

Pirates are in good form - they are unbeaten in their last 12 matches across all competitions and coach Jose Riveiro will be banking on it ahead of this weekend's final.

WHAT NEXT: Truter hopes Babina Noko can withstand Pirates' pressure and win their first major trophy.