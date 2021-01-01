How Orlando Pirates' fate could be decided in Limpopo this week

The MTN8 champions have started the season with promise yet are in danger of falling behind the leading pack of Sundowns, Swallows and SuperSport

If are serious about challenging for the league title, the upcoming week could be a big one for them.

The Sea Robbers head into the new week on the back of Sunday's somewhat disappointing 1-1 draw against Swallows FC.

Disappointing in that they allowed the Birds to equalise in the 93rd minute and disappointing because it leaves them a substantial 10 points behind pace-setters .

Of course, it's still early days in the league, but the Buccaneers cannot expect a team like Masandawana to drop too many points this season and they simply can't afford to drop further off the pace.

Bucs do at least have one game in hand on Sundowns, and will also be hoping that the in-form SuperSport United can do them a favour by beating or at least taking points off Masandawana in Wednesday's Tshwane derby.

Should Sundowns lose and should Pirates win their two matches - against struggling Limpopo sides Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and Black on Wednesday and Sunday respectively - they will end the week just four points behind Masandawana and will then be feeling like they're right in the hunt.

However, on the flip side, if results don't go their way, the gap could be as much as 13 points.

Coincidentally, both matches take place at the Thohoyandou Stadium, a venue which could now potentially make or break Bucs' season, at least in terms of their league campaign.

The two Limpopo teams certainly appear ripe for the picking – neither has won in their last five matches, with Leopards propping up the standings in last place and TTM just three points above them.

While Bucs have never played the newly-formed TTM, they do enjoy a superb record against Leopards – in 21 matches versus Lidoda Duvha they have won 19, drawn one and lost one. Pirates’ away record against Leopards is 10 wins and one defeat in 11 games.

Key for the Sea Robbers could be who starts up front – in recent games they’ve struggled to convert their chances with Tshegofatso Mabasa and Zakhele Lepasa out injured.

It’s surely time now for coach Josef Zinnbauer to restore Gabadinho Mhango, who has slowly been making his way back to full fitness, to the starting line-up in what could be a season-defining week for the Soweto side.