How Orlando Pirates changed my position on the field - Monyane

The Buccaneers youngster has revealed why he had to switch his natural position for the sake of helping the Soweto giants

right back Thabiso Monyane has explained it was not difficult to convert from being a striker into a defender but he had to work on his mindset.

The 19-year-old Buccaneers player has made the number two jersey his own under coach Rhulani Mokwena and has received rave reviews from the young coach, touting him as the best right back in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Formerly with the Pirates development side, Monyane is set to represent the South African squad at the 8-Nations U23 in and has stated he can play anywhere on the field.

“You know in football, you need to lose yourself for the team, and it’s good to be versatile. I can play anywhere, and I can do my best in that particular position,” said Monyane to the media as quoted by Sport24.

“It’s a position I’ve never played before actually, but I’ve been converted and I’m comfortable there. It’s been a mindset change, so I’ve been doing good, looking at my stats for the season.

“So, it’s something I’m looking forward to and working hard at. Before the season started, I had been playing at right-back – all the pre-season games, and I’ve been doing well, getting assists week-in and week-out in those games, so that’s when they sat me down and said, ‘Look, we want to convert you to right-back because it’s a suitable position for you.’”

Meanwhile, the junior South African international graduated to the Pirates' first-team following a stellar display during the U20 Africa Cup of Nations and Fifa World Cups tournaments earlier this year.

With Monyane having impressed Mokwena ahead of experienced players such as Asavela Mbekile, he still wants to improve as the 2019/20 PSL season progresses.

Taking a glimpse at his performances, the young player has featured in six matches in all competitions and provided one assist so far for Pirates.

With David Notoane’s side looking to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games, Monyane is set to be key for the side as they will play practice matches and a friendly international on the 11th and 13th of October in .