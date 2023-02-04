How Orlando Pirates can humble Mamelodi Sundowns: Four-time PSL winner Igesund advises Riveiro

Former Orlando Pirates coach Gordon Igesund has suggested how coach Jose Riveiro's side can end Mamelodi Sundowns' PSL record-breaking winning run.

Bucs are winless in six league games against Masandawana

Downs have won a record-breaking 14 consecutive games

Igesund believes Bucs have what it takes to beat Downs

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Buccaneers are coming into Saturday's eagerly anticipated encounter against Masandawana as the underdogs despite having won three matches in a row in the PSL.

Sundowns are the most in-form team in the local top-flight having won a record-breaking 14 successive league matches and the run includes a 2-0 win over Pirates last December in Tshwane.

Igesund, who guided Sundowns to the 2006/07 PSL championship, explained that Bucs can only defeat Masandawana if Riveiro's side is solid at the back and also take their chances in front of goal.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Of course, they stand a chance of beating Sundowns," Igesund told GOAL.

"Sundowns at the moment are on song, they have won 14 matches in a row. It is a great achievement. So, it will be a tough game for Pirates.

"But they are capable of winning the game - it wont be that easy. They have to be solid defensively, keep it tight at the back and take their opportunities," the former Bafana Bafana coach added.

"I am saying this because there are games where they created the opportunities and failed to take their chances. If they score one or two goals they can win the game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates are winless in their last six league matches against Sundowns having lost five and drawn one.

However, the Buccaneers hammered the Brazilians 4-0 in an MTN8 last November and they will be hoping for the same outcome when they face the PSL champions.

Masandawana will be without their record-signing Marcelo Allende who is suspended, while Bucs have no suspension concerns.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Soweto giants will play host to Sundowns at Orlando Stadium where they are undefeated in their last six competitive matches.