How Orlando Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns to Sibisi’s signature - Makaab

The 26-year-old Bafana Bafana player became one of the first acquisitions by the Soweto giants as he ended six seasons with Abafana Bes’thende

Mike Makaab, the agent of Nkosinathi Sibisi said it was Orlando Pirates who showed more interest in the defender as Mamelodi Sundowns rested their pursuit of the player.

Pirates announced the signing of Sibisi from Golden Arrows last week, the same day they also confirmed the arrival of another centre-back, Tapelo Xoki from AmaZulu.

It has now emerged that Sundowns had also set their eye on Sibisi as a possible replacement for Ricardo Nascimento who joined Royal AM in January.

“Sundowns were interested at one stage. Don't forget Manqoba [Mngqithi] worked with Nkosinathi, but so did Mandla [Ncikazi],” Makaab told Soccer Laduma.

“So they both know the player very well. But in all honesty, the major interest came from Orlando Pirates.”

Following the arrival of Sibisi and Xoki, Pirates have now parted ways with other central defenders Thulani Hlatshwayo and Kwanda Mngonyama.

The new acquisitions will fight for a place in the team with captain Happy Jele, Olisa Ndah and Ntsikelelo Nyauza.

Makaab further explains they opted for Pirates because it was the Buccaneers who pressed for the player rather than the agent imposing Sibisi on them.

“I am a firm believer in a player joining a football club that wants his services,” said Makaab.

“I don't believe in pushing too hard. That's always been the way I operate. It's the way we operate, we work as a company.

“The best deals are where the club has identified that player as a potential addition to the squad and it's always easier to work with a club under those circumstances. I don't like marketing players. Players market themselves by how they perform week in and out on the field.”

While Sibisi ended up at the Soweto giants, Sundowns are reportedly in the market for a centre-back.

The Tshwane giants struggled at the heart of their defence last season, especially following injuries to Mosa Lebusa and Rushine de Reuck.

They have been linked with Cape Town City’s Nathan Fasika Idumba who has reportedly attracted the interest of European clubs.