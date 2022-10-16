How old Orlando Pirates style helped beat Kaizer Chiefs - Chippa United’s Mammila

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila has boasted of his Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic-Orlando Pirates style after beating Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

Chippa ended Chiefs’ unbeaten run

Mammila reveals tips from experienced coaches

Chilli Boys denied Chiefs top spot

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi missed an opportunity to go top of the Premier Soccer League side after going down 2-1 against the Chilli Boys at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Naturena club failed to maintain their lead – which they got through Siyabonga Ngezana’s first goal of the season – in the first half as they conceded two in the second half.

The home side were propelled to victory with a goal from Siphelele Luthuli and an own goal by Edmilson Dove, who has been hitherto a top performer for the Glamour Boys.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Honestly, to me, they [coaches] are just my colleagues. I’ve been working with most of them for quite some time," Mammila told iDiski Times.

"I was with Gavin Hunt here, I learned a lot from him, [Wedson] Nyirenda, learned a lot from him, all these coaches, you know, I learned.

"I’m one person who is not shy to take my phone and phone Micho and ask why were you playing like this? What do you want to achieve? And they will explain it to me. Then I learn and mix with the little knowledge that I have.

"To be honest, there are so many people. I watch how Sundowns play and analyse them.

"I try to play the Micho-style of Pirates at that time because he was someone that I was phoning and finding out how he was playing like that.

"It’s a mix, so I wouldn’t say a particular coach but almost all the coaches that I have access to. I grab pieces here and there and combine them, but one thing is for sure, I love good football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Apart from failing to go top, Amakhosi saw their three-match PSL unbeaten run end. The three points propelled Mammila’s side to seventh position from 11th spot.

Chiefs have also struggled to keep clean sheets – whether Itumeleng Khune or Brandon Petersen is in goal - as they last did so during their match against AmaZulu on September 3rd.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS AND CHIPPA: Amakhosi will be up against TS Galaxy while the Chilli Boys face Sekhukhune United in their upcoming games.