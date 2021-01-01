How Nurkovic showed Kaizer Chiefs what they have been missing

Having scored 14 goals and created six assists last term, the Serbian's return to fitness is most welcome for the Soweto giants

Samir Nurkovic underlined his importance to by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over at Kings Park Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

It was the Serbian’s first start for Chiefs this season following a long-term injury and followed a half-hour cameo appearance in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat by .

There was a big slice of fortune to Nurkovic’s goal against Usuthu – he was actually in an off-side position, but reacted very sharply to latch onto AmaZulu midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe’s miscued clearance. It was exactly the kind of killer instinct the Soweto giants have been lacking this season.

Fight, fitness and end product

The way things have been going for Kaizer Chiefs this season, especially their poor form in front of goal, coach Gavin Hunt won’t mind how the goals come.

But while that is Nurkovic’s primary job, he brought a whole lot more to the team in Durban.

His physical presence up front made a significant impact, as he won numerous headers and flick-ons to bring teammates into play.

His ability to hold up play means Amakhosi always have an out ball to play upfront when they are under pressure in other parts of the field.

It’s not just the physical side of it though – Leonardo Castro, currently injured, also brings some of that. But it’s Nurkovic’s attitude, his desire to win and to take no prisoners, which can rub off on the whole team.



That was well illustrated just before half time when he nearly came to blows with Thapelo Xoki as he squared up to the Usuthu captain after the AmaZulu defender had tried to rough him up.

It ended in yellow cards for both men and while dirty play should not be encouraged, it’s often not a bad thing to have a player or two in a team who can stand up for himself and teammates.

Finally, Nurkovic should be credited for his fitness and endurance. He was seen putting in tackles, making blocks and always trying to get on the ball, despite having been out for so long.

He probably wouldn’t have played the full match were it not for injuries to Khama Billiat and Castro.

“Brilliant first game back, I didn’t want to play him 90 minutes, but it is what it is, we don’t have a striker, it's all we’ve got,” Hunt said after the game.

Nurkovic and his team-mates now head to the Mother City for a clash with on Saturday.